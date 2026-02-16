Spring Training is here, and the Miami Marlins have a lot on their plate as they attempt to prepare for the 2026 season. With the season around the corner, the Marlins' Kyle Stowers discussed the $100 million rumors, as well as a potential contract extension, as Marlins' beat writer Christina De Nicola got some answers from the young player.

Stowers reiterated that he loved the organization, and he wanted to stay here. Ultimately, he stated the goal was to make the playoffs, and that was the main thing on his mind. Early in the offseason, there were rumors that Stowers and the Marlins were $50 million apart. He is currently on a one-year deal worth $768,200.

Stowers can become arbitration-eligible when the 2027 season rolls around. At the moment, the Marlins own the rights to him until at least the end of the 2029 season. If the Marlins cannot extend him by that time, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Baltimore Orioles originally drafted Stowers in the 2019 MLB Draft with the 71st overall pick. Last season, the O's traded him to the Marlins, giving him a chance with a new ballclub. Although the Marlins have not had much recent success, it has not changed the outlook for the young outfielder.

Stowers has World Series aspirations and would like to accomplish that in the future. While the Marlins are rebuilding, they have plenty of young talent that can eventually make a push. Whether that happens within the next four years is anyone's guess. For now, Stowers remains with the Marlins as he attempts to help them overcome the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets in the NL East.