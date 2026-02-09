The Miami Marlins have spent the offseason trading from their wealth of pitching to reinvigorate their roster. Now, the Marlins have plenty of intriguing players set to control big roles in the lineup.

One of those hitters is Augustin Ramirez. There's no denying what he brings to the plate after hitting .231 with 21 home runs, 67 RBIs and 16 stolen bases as a rookie. However, his work behind the plate could use some major work.

As it stands, the Marlins are committed to Ramirez opening the year as the starting catcher. But at some point, Miami will be forced to move him to first base. Whether that comes permanently in 2026 is yet to be seen. Still, the Marlins don't have any other catchers currently projected to make the roster.

Top prospect Joe Mack has been invited to spring training. Ultimately, he is likely the catcher of the future in Miami with Ramirez at first. However, the Marlins might decide Mack needs some extra seasoning in the minors.

Even if Mack makes the major league roster, Miami is in need of some catching depth. While there aren't many extremely impactful backstops remaining, Elias Diaz would offer the Marlins a worthwhile lottery ticket.

Marlins must sign Elias Diaz

With Mack and Ramirez in place, it doesn't make much sense for the Marlins to swing a trade for a catcher. While signing Diaz wouldn't raise many eyebrows, it would at least give Miami a veteran option at a position of need. At the very least he can help mold Ramirez and Mack as they navigate their MLB careers.

But in this situation, Diaz would see a solid amount of playing time as well. Miami's catcher decisions thus far point to giving Ramirez a long leash. But even without his defensive deficiencies, he will need to take a spell behind the plate at times. In that case, Diaz can fill that role, especially if the Marlins don't want Mack to be a part-timer upon his debut.

Diaz spent the 2025 season with the San Diego Padres, appearing in 106 games. Overall, the catcher hit .204 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs. It was the second-straight down year for Elias. However, in 2023, the catcher was named an All-Star with the Colorado Rockies; he even went on to win All-Star Game MVP. That season, Diaz hit .267 with 14 home runs and 72 RBIs.

It would be naive to expect those kind of numbers from the catcher, but the Marlins wouldn't need him to be that much of a factor. They simply need a veteran who can play catcher if Ramirez struggled defensively and who can help usher Mack into the major leagues.

Diaz, while not the prettiest signing, fits both of the boxes. The Marlins should be looking their way as they try to add some catching depth.