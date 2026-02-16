As the Miami Marlins prepare for another season, the Sandy Alcantara trade rumors have continued to grow, with no deal on the table. As this continues, one writer questions whether it will actually happen soon, as Jayson Stark of The Athletic tracks everything that has happened so far.

“If I had 10 bucks for every Sandy Alcantara trade rumor I've heard in the last year, I could buy my own penthouse in South Beach. So one of these days, one of these rumors is going to come true,” Stark wrote.

Stark questioned whether that day would arrive over the next six weeks, up to the start of the MLB season. Conversely, he noted that he could not bet on that, while also acknowledging that the Marlins are always open for business.

Some insiders believe the Marlins won't trade Alcantara before the 2026 season, and that has been the narrative for much of the offseason. While there have been interesting trade proposals involving Alcantara, nothing has gone through yet. The Marlins are still in rebuilding mode, which means that trading the star pitcher could help accelerate the end of it. But they either have not found a trade partner or have not been willing to deal with him, yet.

That also doesn't mean it won't happen. Stark pointed out that this trade could happen later, but still occur in 2026, rather than before the season commences.

“Alcantara feels more lined up for a trade deadline shopping spree than a St. Patrick's Day shopping spree. He'll pitch this year at age 30. He's signed through this year, with a $21 million club option for 2027,” Stark noted.

For now, Alcantara remains a part of the Marlins organization. There is no timeline for a trade yet. But that does not mean it won't happen this year.