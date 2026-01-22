The Miami Marlins have spent all offseason infusing their organization with young talent. In an effort to bolster their catching situation, the Marlins turned to the San Francisco Giants.

Miami has acquired minor league catcher Carlos Martinez, via the team's communications account on X, formerly Twitter. In turn, San Francisco received international bonus pool money.

As it stands, Augustin Ramirez seems poised to enter the year behind the plate. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .231 with 21 home runs, 67 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. The Marlins certainly want Ramirez's bat in the lineup. The only question is how long he will remain a catcher.

Down the line, perhaps Martinez could work his way into the mix. He spent eight years in the minor leagues, appearing in 358 games. The catcher hit .244 with six home runs, 103 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

More recently, Martinez has played in the Mexican and Dominican Winter League. Over 85 games during the 2025 season, the catcher hit .265 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs. A more consistent approach at the plate caught Miami's eye.

Still, he has an uphill battle to making his MLB debut. Martinez has just three games of Triple-A experience. At the very least though, he'll have an opportunity to prove that he belongs.

The Marlins have been willing to trade away from their surplus of pitching for more offensive prospects. They are evaluating all aspects of their roster in an attempt to build a brighter future. Martinez's acquisition may fall under the radar based on some of Miami's other moves. But the Marlins are hoping he turns into a diamond in the rough.