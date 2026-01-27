The Miami Marlins have long been rumored to be dealing starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, ahead of the 2026 season. While rumors fly about possible trades, it appears according to a new report that the pitcher is staying in Florida. The Marlins are nearly certain about keeping Alcantara for the start of 2026, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal made the comments on the Foul Territory show. He asserted that if Alcantara is playing well heading into the summer while the team struggles, things may be different.

“I don't know that, in Spring Training, they would even entertain this, because they do plan on competing at a higher level this season,” Rosenthal said.

We're pumping the brakes on Sandy Alcántara trade rumors, for now… "I don't know that, in Spring Training, they would even entertain this, because they do plan on competing at a higher level this season," says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/NSYCOUkGU9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 27, 2026

Miami has already made some trades this offseason, especially when it comes to their arms.

“They've already traded two starting pitchers,” Rosenthal added.

The Marlins are looking to rebuild following a disappointing 2025 season. Miami finished the campaign with a 79-83 record.

Marlins are hoping Sandy Alcantara can lead them

The Marlins were able to string some wins together at the end of the 2025 season. Miami won 7 of their last 10 contests. The club hopes they can carry that momentum into 2026.

The club signed free agent closer Pete Fairbanks this offseason. As noted by Rosenthal, the club also traded starting pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. Miami hopes that Alcantara can have a strong 2026 season, anchoring this new rotation.

Alcantara was an ace before getting hurt in 2023. He missed the 2024 campaign recovering after needing Tommy John surgery. The starting pitcher had a tough 2025 campaign; he posted a 5.36 ERA.

A number of teams including the Minnesota Twins had expressed interest in trading for Alcantara this offseason. The pitcher won the National League Cy Young in 2022. That season, the hurler dominated in the National League with 14 victories and a 2.28 ERA.

Alcantara was named All-MLB First Team in 2022. He has twice been named an All-Star, in 2019 and 2022. The pitcher played briefly with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Marlins in 2018.

The Marlins added some depth to the rotation in recent weeks by trading with the Colorado Rockies for pitcher Bradley Blalock.