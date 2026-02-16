In the offseason, the Miami Marlins traded Edward Cabrera for several prospects, and one of them was Owen Caissie. As Marlins' Spring Training continues, the young prospect gave some comparisons between his time in Chicago and the new experience in Miami, according to an interview with Marlins' beat writer Craig Mish.

Thoughtful answers from new Miami Marlins Outfielder Owen Cassie who was traded by the Cubs to Miami in the offseason Cabrera deal. Says he felt somewhat blocked in Chicago, now gets a fresh opportunity this Spring. pic.twitter.com/Psao9prsEV — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 16, 2026

Caissie indicated that he felt blocked in Chicago, not getting the opportunities he felt he could have received. Conversely, he highlighted that Miami felt like a fresh opportunity. Caissie could make the opening day roster and play a big role for the Marlins this season, as they attempt to make some headway in improving their status in the NL East.

Some have compared Caissie to Kyle Tucker, and he will look to live up to those expectations. Last season, Baseball America ranked Caissie 64th on the top prospects list. Caissie spent 99 games at Triple-A Iowa, batting .286 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 74 runs. Then, he got the call-up in August, playing 12 games with the big-league club, hitting .192 with one home run, four RBIs, with a slugging percentage of .346 and an on-base percentage of .222. Ironically, he did not get much playing time with the Cubs because of Tucker himself.

Caissie will get his chance with the Marlins. Currently, his projected lineup has him batting ninth and playing right field. The plan is to integrate him into the lineup and give Caissie the best chance at succeeding with his new team. As he gets a fresh start with a new organization, Caissie will get more of a chance to make his mark in baseball and possibly become one of the bright young stars in Miami.