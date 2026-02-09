The Miami Marlins have been looking to add a back-end starter to their club, and they were able to do that, signing Chris Paddack to a $4 million deal with another $500K available in incentives, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The Marlins made a few moves over the offseason, trading away Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, and it was obvious that they were going to need to add some help.

Paddack pitched a 4.95 ERA across 21 starts with the Minnesota Twins last season before he was traded to the Detroit Tigers at the deadline. He pitched in 12 games for the Tigers, and pitched a 6.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 29:10 K: BB across 47 innings.

It's uncertain what his role will be with the Marlins, but he could compete for the fifth spot in the rotation behind Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Max Meyer, and Braxton Garrett.

Article Continues Below

The Marlins could make some more moves before the season starts, and some think it could involve Alcantara. For some time now, the Marlins have been rumored to be trying to deal Alcantara to another team, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently let it be known that they don't plan on moving him.

“I don't know that, in Spring Training, they would even entertain this, because they do plan on competing at a higher level this season,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.

Things can change during the season, and depending on how he's playing, the Marlins could always trade him. It will be interesting to see what happens as the offseason continues going into Spring Training.