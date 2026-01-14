Miami Marlins offseason plans took another step forward as early reaction to the Edward Cabrera trade began shaping optimism around the organization’s direction. By adding offensive upside and reshaping a pitching-heavy roster, the Marlins signaled confidence in their long-term vision—an outlook reinforced by comments from newly acquired outfielder Owen Caissie.

The Marlins finalized the deal on January 7, sending Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Caissie, Cristian Hernandez, and Edgardo De Leon. The trade addressed Miami’s need for controllable bats while rebalancing roster construction as the club looks ahead to the 2026 season.

Caissie, a former top prospect in the Cubs’ system, immediately becomes a focal point of the Marlins’ rebuild. Coming off a strong 2025 campaign at Triple-A, the outfielder now projects as a potential Opening Day contributor. Miami believes his skill set can help sustain the momentum the club built during the second half of last season.

The Marlins shared a video clip from the Marlins Hot Stove Show on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring the 23-year-old discussing his first impressions of the organization and its competitive trajectory. His remarks offered fans insight into how the new addition views the opportunity ahead.

Caissie spoke candidly about the team’s progress and playoff outlook after joining Miami.

“I mean, my… you can see they’re heading in the right direction. They are getting pieces and players. You saw what it did in the second half. It clicked! You know what I’m saying? They were playing great baseball but just missed the playoffs last year, right? And if they take what they have done in the second half and carry it through to this year’s playoffs…”

Those remarks resonated with Marlins supporters who saw the team's improvement, winning 17 more games in 2025 under the guidance of manager Clayton McCullough. The club ended the 2025 season with a record of 79–83, narrowly missing postseason qualification after a difficult beginning to the year.

Caissie’s confidence reflects the Marlins’ shift toward balance and belief in their emerging core, reinforcing alignment between the clubhouse and front office as spring training approaches.