The 2025 MLB season wasted no time bringing the drama. On Opening Day at loanDepot park, Miami Marlins rookie Kyle Stowers etched his name into the early-season highlight reel with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Miami a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and spoiling Paul Skenes’ first Opening Day start.

Stowers, acquired in the offseason and making his Marlins debut, came through in a big spot. After Pirates closer David Bednar allowed a leadoff triple to Nick Fortes and issued an intentional walk to Xavier Edwards, Stowers ripped a line drive into right field. Pinch-runner Javier Sanoja raced home to seal the Marlins’ first win and give new manager Clayton McCullough a victory in his debut.

“That was a great team win,” McCullough said postgame. “Kyle came through with a huge swing, and it’s always fun to start the season with that kind of moment.”

Kyle Stowers comes up clutch for the Marlins on Opening Day

It was a back-and-forth affair that featured a duel between Skenes, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, and Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, returning from Tommy John surgery. Alcantara touched 99.6 mph in the first inning and struck out seven but also issued four walks over 4 2/3 innings.

Skenes, meanwhile, worked 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing just three hits, though two walks in his final frame contributed to a Marlins rally. The Pirates carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth after a two-run homer by Nick Gonzales in the sixth. But Pittsburgh’s bullpen – a known weak spot in 2024 – faltered late. Stowers drew a walk to lead off the eighth and scored on an Otto Lopez RBI single.

Dane Myers followed with a game-tying hit to even the score at 4-4. In the ninth, Fortes set the stage with a leadoff triple. Edwards followed with a walk and promptly stole second to remove the double-play possibility. That brought up Stowers, who didn’t miss his opportunity.

“Just wanted to keep it simple,” Stowers said. “Put a good swing on something in the zone. Felt great to help the team win.”

Despite the Pirates’ bullpen collapse, Skenes flashed his ace potential. His fastball reached 99.9 mph, and he racked up 16 swings and misses across 94 pitches. But Miami's offense outlasted Pittsburgh's arms, capitalizing late. Jesús Tinoco (1-0) earned the win after escaping a ninth-inning jam with two runners on, striking out Joey Bart to keep the game tied. Bednar (0-1) took the loss for Pittsburgh. The clubs meet again Friday for Game 2 of the season-opening four-game set. But it’s Stowers’ moment that will be remembered — the first walk-off of 2025, and possibly the first of many in his career.