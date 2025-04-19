Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara returned to the mound this season after a 16-month absence following Tommy John surgery in 2023. The Marlins are hoping for a vintage Alcantara campaign in 2025. But so far it’s been a mixed bag.

Alcantara made his fourth start of the season on Friday and the former Cy Young winner got thumped by the Philadelphia Phillies. Alcantara lasted two innings and allowed six earned runs on four hits. He walked two batters and collected one strikeout before getting the hook. He’s now 2-1 with a 7.27 ERA.

“I don't feel happy about the job I've been doing the past couple of starts. I think it's time for me to get back into Sandy mode and just be out there every fifth day and do what I do,” Alcantara said following Friday’s ugly loss, per Marlins reporter Kevin Barral on X.

Can Sandy Alcantara get back on track after return from surgery?

After missing all of last season while rehabbing from surgery, Alcantara hit the ground running in spring training. He flashed his Cy Young form early and quickly got back to throwing heat, hitting 99.3 mph on his fastball in February.

Alcantara’s first two starts of the regular season went well. He picked up a win and a no-decision while allowing four runs in 9.2 innings. However, the veteran righty has hit a rough patch in his last two starts as he’s given up 10 runs in just 7.2 innings

Despite the poor showing Friday, Alcantara once again had good velocity and he consistently threw strikes, often getting ahead of batters. However, he failed to capitalize on favorable counts and he needed 61 pitches to complete two innings. It was the second-shortest start of his eight-year career, according to Paul Casella of MLB.com.

Alcantara is considered the premier trade target for teams in need of starting pitching this season. The only problem is the Marlins haven’t decided if they intend to trade him yet.

Still, Alcantara is by far the highest-paid Marlins player and given the team’s bargain-basement payroll and history of developing and dealing successful players for prospects, it’s likely Alcantara is pitching elsewhere at some point this season.

The Marlins have reached the playoffs twice in the last 21 seasons with one Wild Card series victory in that time.