The Miami Marlins are searching for their next manager. One season after taking the Marlins to the postseason for just the second time in 20 years, manager Skip Schumaker will not be returning to the team. The 2024 season was a long, miserable slog for Miami as the team was crippled by injuries and lost 100 games. The Marlins are cleaning house after Schumaker’s exit.

One possible replacement for Schumaker is Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, who’s interviewing for the Marlins' managerial position, according to insider Isaac Azout on X.

McCullough, a former minor league player and manager, has been the Dodgers first base coach since 2021. However, McCullough’s name seems to come up whenever a team is looking for a new manager. He interviewed with the Cleveland Guardians to replace Terry Francona as skipper, but that job went to Stephen Vogt. He was considered as one of the potential replacements for Craig Counsell in Milwaukee before the team hired Pat Murphy. And before that he had interviews for open manager positions with the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets.

In fact, he was one of the names that popped up as a possible replacement if the Dodgers decided to fire Dave Roberts after last season. Fortunately, LA stuck with Roberts and the team is headed to the World Series this year.

McCullough was drafted into Cleveland’s organization in 2002 as a catcher. He spent four seasons in the minors as a player before transitioning to minor league manager. He helmed the Toronto Blue Jays Rookie and Class-A teams from 2007-2014 and produced an impressive 629-559 record.

The Dodgers initially hired McCullough as the Minor League Field Coordinator but named him the team’s first base coach in 2021. LA last appeared in the World Series the year before McCullough joined as a coach, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

The Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees in the 2024 Fall Classic starting Friday evening in Los Angeles. The Yankees will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound in Game 1 and the Dodgers will start veteran Jack Flaherty.