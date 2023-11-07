As the Brewers look to find their Craig Counsell replacement, Don Mattingly's name popped up amongst their list of early candidates.

After losing Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers are now searching far and wide for their next message. With their initial managerial candidates revealed, the Brewers are getting closer to naming their Counsell successor.

Milwaukee is considering bench coaches Pat Murphy (Brewers), Joe Espada (Houston Astros) and Don Mattingly (Toronto Blue Jays). Also on the list are Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker and Milwaukee legend Rickie Weeks, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In terms of internal candidates, Murphy has been with the Brewers as their bench coach since 2015. He as also served as the interim manager of the San Diego Padres back in 2015. While he has much more coaching experience than Weeks, the second baseman is a fan favorite who spent 11 years playing for Milwaukee.

Murphy might have some managerial experience, but Don Mattingly trumps him in that regard. Between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, Mattingly has managed 1,839 games at the MLB level. He holds a 889-950 record, finding more success with the Dodgers than the Marlins. Still, his experience behind the bench is certainly intriguing for the Brewers.

As are Espada, McCullough and Snitker. None of the trio have managed a game at the MLB level just yet. However, all three have seen their names come up in different managerial searches across the league. They'll now have an opportunity to land the Brewers opening.

Milwaukee was blindsided by Craig Counsell's departure, especially to their NL Central rival Cubs. As they look to find his replacement, the Brewers are ensuring that they find the perfect fit.