Christian Yelich has struggled so far at the plate in 2025. The Milwaukee Brewers former MVP recently addressed his slump, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“It’s a slow start, but I’ve been there before,” Yelich said. “I was telling someone this the other day: Some years it’s like downhill skiing, nice and smooth and easy all year. You start up high and you’re there the whole time. And then other years, you’ve got a hard hat and shovel and you’re digging all season. They all play out differently and I know how to navigate both of them.

“There’s far less panic when you’ve done it for a long time. You realize how long the year is. It will turn. I’ll be fine. I’m not worried about it.”

Christian Yelich shut down concern over his difficult start to the new campaign. The 33-year-old is currently slashing just .143/.262/.321/.583 across 16 games played. He has hit three home runs and stolen three bases as well.

Yelich has dealt with injury trouble in recent seasons. However, he is hoping to stay healthy in 2025. If he can indeed remain on the field, one has to imagine that Yelich will get things going offensively.

When healthy, Yelich is one of the better players in the sport. Milwaukee will need him to play at an All-Star caliber level if the team wants to make a serious postseason run. He offers an eclectic all-around skill set, providing power, speed, defense and more.

As of this story's writing, the Brewers are 8-9 overall. It has been an up and down campaign for the ball club. Milwaukee is in fourth place overall in the National League Central. The good news for the Brewers is that they are only two games behind the 11-8 Chicago Cubs for first place.

Christian Yelich and the Brewers will try to reach the .500 mark with a win on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.