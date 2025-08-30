With Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio recovering from a hamstring injury, there has been some significant news regarding the imminent return of the center fielder. While the Brewers are gunning for a playoff push, Chourio's return would no doubt give the team a big boost.

After being placed on the 10-day injured list due to the hamstring issue, he will now be “reinstated” and back in the ball club after making some rehab starts, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“Jackson Chourio is back. OF Jackson Chourio reinstated from the 10-day injured list,” McCalvy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “OF Brandon Lockridge optioned to Triple-A Nashville. LHP Robert Gasser [was] reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. INF Oliver Dunn designated for assignment.”

This season, Chourio has a .276 batting average to go along with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases as the 21-year-old is in the second year of his young career. In his rookie year, Chourio had a .275 batting average with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs in 145 games played.

Brewers' Jackson Chourio had struggled in rehab assignments

As fans have been waiting for any updates regarding the impactful Brewers player, the process to get him back out with the team was one filled with caution. The last thing that Milwaukee wants is to rush one of their young up-and-coming players and, due to the reckless nature of the fast-tracking, re-injure the hamstring.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke about Chourio's first time on rehab assignment and the approach he had, as before the last outing in Triple-A, he had gone one-for-15 with seven strikeouts.

“To be honest, when you’re on a rehab assignment for the first time, you don’t know what to expect,” Murphy said, pe McCalvy. “He’s not in ‘compete mode,’ it doesn’t seem, because he doesn’t want to push it because he doesn’t want to get hurt again. Because he’s never been hurt. So I think we have a lot of that going on. He’s not going to all of a sudden regress [in] hitting. He has to see pitches. He’ll be fine.”

The plan is for Brewers CF Jackson Chourio to play the entire game tonight for Triple-A Nashville, then join the big club in Toronto. He's 1-for-15 with seven strikeouts in his first four games on rehab with the Sounds. pic.twitter.com/OEYnxt7sN1 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 27, 2025

At any rate, Chourio looks to help Milwaukee further improve as the team has an 84-52 record, which puts them at the top of the NL Central. After the 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, the rest of the current series will run through the weekend.