The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals clash already had plenty of drama, but Saturday night brought an unexpected moment involving veteran reporter Ken Rosenthal. During a live segment, Rosenthal accidentally collided with Brewers team photographer Scott Paulus before interviewing Andruw Monasterio, the hero of the comeback win. The incident quickly spread across social media, where fans debated what had happened.

Ken Rosenthal, who has covered the game for decades, addressed the situation immediately. “I felt awful about what happened, and I apologized profusely,” Rosenthal said, making clear it was not intentional.

Rosenthal later expanded on the moment with a candid explanation. “When I looked at the video, I was surprised about how upset I appeared. I was more confused than anything,” he explained. Since the broadcast was live, he noted he had no choice but to carry on. “Now I had to continue the interview. We were live folks on national television, couldn’t stop,” Rosenthal said. That dynamic added to the awkwardness of the exchange, though he emphasized again that Paulus received an immediate apology.

Rosenthal rejected descriptions of him as harsh or dismissive. He has long prided himself on professionalism and wanted fans to understand the context. “I won’t see the Brewers again unless it’s the World Series,” he remarked. “But if I do see the Brewers in the World Series, I look forward to working with Scott again in the photo pit and I also look forward to sharing a good laugh with him over this.” His words showed that he hoped people would remember the brief collision as a lighthearted mishap rather than a lasting slight.

Meanwhile, the Brewers face larger concerns on the field as they continue their push in the division. Monasterio and the rest of the roster chase wins, while the Cardinals fight to keep pace. Off the field, Rosenthal’s apology became part of the Brewers story for one unusual night. On the field, the Brewers ultimately clinched a postseason berth, while the Cardinals dropped the series.