The Milwaukee Brewers have signed veteran outfielder Manny Margot to a minor league contract with an invite to MLB spring training. Margot, 30, has a career that spans several MLB teams, including the Padres, Rays, Dodgers, and Twins. Known for his excellent defensive abilities and speed, Margot brings valuable experience to the Brewers’ outfield depth.

Margot’s career began with the San Diego Padres, who promoted him to the major leagues back in 2016. He made his MLB debut as a pinch runner and defensive replacement against the Arizona Diamondbacks before recording his first hit just a few days later.

Over the next few years, Margot's speed and defensive skills made him a standout, especially in the outfield. He became known for covering ground and making key plays. By 2017, Margot was a regular in the Padres' lineup, playing 126 games and finishing sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Margot’s time with the Rays, after being traded in February 2020, was a career highlight. He played a key role in the Rays’ 2020 postseason run, contributing both offensively and defensively. In the ALCS against the Astros, he hit a three-run homer and made a stunning defensive play. His ability to play all three outfield positions made him invaluable, especially during injury setbacks and roster changes.

Margot’s 2020 season finished with a solid .269 batting average, 12 stolen bases, and strong defense. His versatility and speed have long been his defining traits. Margot has shown the ability to impact games not just offensively but defensively as well, making him a trusted option in both regular-season games and high-pressure postseason scenarios.

Though he played limited time with the Dodgers and Twins, Margot retains his strong skillset. The Twins ultimately declined his option at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

Joining the Brewers on a minor league deal gives Margot a chance to prove himself in spring training. With his experience and versatility, Manny Margot could be a valuable addition to the Brewers in 2025.