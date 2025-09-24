After locking in the NL Central crown, the Milwaukee Brewers have hit a bit of a rough patch. Tuesday night's 7-0 loss to the San Diego Padres was the Brewers' fourth defeat in the last five games. It also ruled out a 100-win season for Milwaukee at a time when they are still chasing the NL's top seed for the postseason. Following another disappointing performance, the team made a couple of pitching moves. Most notable was the decision to DFA veteran starter Bruce Zimmerman, according to team beat writer Adam McCalvy on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Brewers have called up RHP Carlos Rodriguez for bulk behind Chad Patrick today,” reported McCalvy. “LHP Bruce Zimmermann designated for assignment.”

Zimmerman made his first start in the majors since 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles. The lefty pitched six innings in yesterday's defeat, giving up five earned runs (six total) on seven hits and two walks. He only struck one batter. At a time when the Brewers are looking to lock in their postseason roster, Zimmerman did himself no favors. Now, the team will take a look at what Rodriguez can offer. Will Milwaukee get back on track with a win over the Padres in their series finale?

Brewers look to lock in top seed in NL playoff bracket

With a win in Wednesday's series finale, the Brewers would still have a shot at 99 wins. It would take four straight victories to close out the season, but it would be a sweet ending for Milwaukee. The Brew Crew will play division rival Cincinnati in the final three-game set of the campaign, with the Reds still seeking a Wild Card spot.

Patrick has been a solid contributor during his rookie season. While Rodriguez has only received a couple of shots this season, seeing what the 23-year-old could bring to the table is worth it. For a Brewers roster that is currently mired in a rare dry spell, little moves like these could be what makes a difference between a playoff participant and a true World Series contender.