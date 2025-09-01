Six and a half games clear of the Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central, the focus of the Milwaukee Brewers right now is how to maintain that advantage. Coming off a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays in matchup of first place teams, the Brewers will now lock horns with another NL division leader, the East's Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set. Ahead of their pivotal series versus Philadelphia, Milwaukee activated shortstop Joey Ortiz from the IL, according to the Associated Press via sports website the Score.

“Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz has returned from a short stint on the injured list after dealing with a strained left hamstring,” reported the AP on Monday.

Utility infielder Andrew Monasterio started at shortstop while Ortiz was on the shelf. Now, the former Baltimore Oriole is back in the lineup. While not too well known for his bat, Ortiz has solidified the position with excellent defense. With the Brewers pushing to clinch the division, the team also opted to promote reliever Craig Yoho Monday as well. Can Ortiz and Yoho make an impact on Milwaukee's bid for October?

Can Joey Ortiz, Craig Yoho help Brewers' postseason push?

The 27-year-old infielder has also spent time at third base, but it feels like shortstop is now his permanent home. However, despite locking in that spot for the foreseeable future, Ortiz's offense has taken a hit. After hitting .239 with 11 home runs, 60 RBIs and 11 stolen bases last year, it appears that his stats across the board will dip. Despite the injuries, it was clear that Ortiz had take a step back in 2025.

The hope is that Ortiz's bat will come alive for the stretch run, just like his defense. Meanwhile, Yoho should be able to contribute towards the front end of the bullpen. The Brewers will need as many impactful arms as possible. The right-hander has only pitched in seven games at the big-league level this year, the last of which came on July 28th. While it doesn't appear that Yoho will make a massive difference, a stretch run has a funny way of making even the most unlikely of contributors earn the spotlight. If the Brew Crew hope to finally make a deep journey into October, then Yoho and Ortiz will have to do their part moving forward.