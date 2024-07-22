There has only been one move that the Milwaukee Brewers pulled off prior to the MLB Trade Deadline. It was when Pat Murphy and the front office made a deal with the New York Mets to trade away TJ Shock. In exchange, they got Tyler Jay who is also a right-handed pitcher. So far, they still have at least a week to make some moves and sign some players. However, the Brewers manager does not look to be finding new additions to his squad. Instead, they are focusing on Devin Williams and DL Hall's return.

Pat Murphy and the Brewers are hanging on to the top spot in the NL Central. Their 57-win record has them five games ahead of the second-ranked St. Louis Cardinals and seven games ahead of Paul Skenes' Pittsburgh Pirates. While this pace is enough to possibly get them a spot in the postseason, fans worry about the fact that they have only netted five wins in their last 10 games before the end of the MLB Trade Deadline. However, the Brewers manager posits that they should not worry. He also adds that their true deadline challenge starts with getting DL Hall and Devin Williams back on the field, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“That's a lot coming our way,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy says. “That's our trade deadline,” the Brewers manager declared.

What exactly are the Brewers waiting on?

For starters, Devin Williams has not seen any action throughout this season's Brewers campaign. He has been suffering some intense back injuries which has prevented him from seeing the field. However, his rehab assignment has already begun. This means that he will be able to return to the squad before the end of the regular season. He might also be ready for some postseason action. While Trevor Megill has thrived in taking over his role, the 30-year-old pitcher will be able to preserve himself more because he will go back to his setup role after Williams' return.

Three other big names are set to return to the Brewers system amid them not making many moves in the MLB Trade Deadline. DL Hall has been out since the middle of April and might see some playing time in the coming weeks. Notably, he suffered a left knee sprain. Along with him, Joe Ross and Jared Koenig are also slated to make their post-injury debuts.

Ross got hurt in their game against the Miami Marlins. He only got to play in the first inning before Murphy and the rest of the staff decided to pull him out of the game. It turns out, he suffered from a back injury too. Lastly, Jared Koenig has also come off the IL. This Brewers pitcher last played against the Minnesota Twins before he got diagnosed with an elbow injury.

TJ Shock was still a nice move for the Brewers in the MLB Trade Deadline. However, their success will be measured by how ready these injured players are to make a splash in the postseason.