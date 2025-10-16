The Milwaukee Brewers made history in the NLDS, ending a bitter drought by toppling their rivals, the Chicago Cubs, in an intense playoff showdown. From the first pitch to the final out, the atmosphere was electric. Afterward, as the champagne flowed, the Brewers didn’t just celebrate, they trolled the Cubs. The team blasted Chicago’s own victory anthem inside the Brewers’ stadium, laughing and singing every word with playful defiance. Meanwhile, Pat Murphy couldn’t resist commenting on the fallout. The series win was seismic, and yes, the Cubs song came up.

During the postgame celebration, the “Go Cubs Go” victory tune blasted three times. With each round, the party grew louder and more mocking as the night wore on. Brewers players danced, laughed, and sang the words usually reserved for their rivals. Afterward, Murphy grinned at the absurdity. “That song can get so damn annoying,” he said, adding wryly that it’s played “13 times a year.”

Later on, as the laughter settled, the veteran skipper shifted gears. This wasn’t just about rivalry pride, it was about legacy. Murphy called it “possibly the biggest moment” of his uniformed career. He noted how much the rivalry magnified it and shared that his three sons were there to witness it, a rare family moment in the heat of postseason chaos. Clearly, the magnitude of the win, especially against the Cubs, was something he couldn’t downplay.

Throughout the series, from the dugout to the bleachers, tension filled every inning of the Brewers-Cubs matchup. Chicago fought hard, testing Milwaukee’s resilience. In the end, when the dust settled, the Brewers stood taller, pouring their emotion into one euphoric night of celebration. Murphy, ever the heartbeat of his club, managed to keep things grounded. He didn’t hide the sting of past taunts but framed them as fuel for the fire that powered this victory.

For the Brewers and their loyal fans, this felt like redemption long overdue. For Murphy, it was pure vindication. Beating a hated rival on the postseason stage rarely comes easy. Still, to hear “Go Cubs Go” echo inside Milwaukee’s clubhouse, owned by the victors, was poetic justice. And when your manager calls it “so damn annoying”? That just makes the NLDS win that much sweeter for the Brew Crew.