There was lots of speculation about what exactly Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said to New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker when they exchanged words during a tense moment in Game 1 of the Wild Card round on Tuesday. Ahead of a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday, Adames clarified exactly what he said, including a shocking detail about just how serious he was about what he said.

Jesse Winker and Willy Adames exchange words after Winker's game-tying triple pic.twitter.com/Fc7PpE07xe — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 1, 2024 Expand Tweet

Adames made clear what many assumed, that he told Winker to meet him in the parking lot to “settle differences” following Winker's two-run triple in Game 1. Adames then confirmed that he was waiting in the parking lot for Winker, but he never showed up, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“I told him that when we were chirping at each other,” Adames said. “I was there (in the lot).”

Heyman said that the reason Winker was so animated was that he was still upset about being hit by a pitch Brewers starter Frankie Montas when the two teams played each other last Friday.

“He just started yelling to me straight-up,” Adames said. “In the heat of the moment, I’m not going to back down. So we were just chirping. I don’t know what he was mad about.”

This is shocking from Adames. Apparently, he was ready and willing to continue his conversation with Winker off of the field. While Adames did not say that he planned to get physical with Winker, there are certain connotations that can not be ignored after telling someone to to meet in a parking lot.

While it would have certainly provided some thrilling drama to an already incredible postseason series, it is probably for the best that Adames and Winker did not have an off-field confrontation following their tense moment during Game 1.

Jesse Winker's history with the Milwaukee Brewers

Another wrinkle in the Winker-Adames saga is that the two were teammates on the Brewers in 2023. Winker, an All-Star in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, failed to live up to expectations in Milwaukee. In just 61 games with the Brewers in 2023, Winker was below the Mendoza line, batting .199, and only hit one home run.

While neither Winker or Adames mentioned their time as teammates as a potential cause for the situation in Game 1, it would make sense for there to be some hard feelings between the two sides following Winker's disastrous performance.

This season, Winker has been much better. With both the Washington Nationals and the Mets, Winker is slashing .253/.360/.405 with 14 home runs and has been a crucial part of the Mets' surprising Wild Card run.