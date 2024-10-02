The New York Mets needed a win on the final day of the regular season to even get into the MLB playoffs, and they're already making some noise in the postseason. They got their Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers off on the right foot, picking up an 8-4 win to move within one game of advancing to the NLDS.

Early in Tuesday's Game 1, Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker and Brewers shortstop Willy Adames appeared to get into it after Winker tied the game with a two-run triple in the second inning.

All of the lip readers out there can see that Winker and Adames don't seem to be getting along. After the game, Winker refused to comment on the situation with Adames and preferred to just focus on the game.

Adames and the Brewers are in desperation mode now, as they have to pick up two wins in a row on Wednesday and Thursday. Milwaukee has the home field advantage, but this is a Mets team that is playing with a lot of confidence at the moment.

Mets playing their best baseball as they take 1-0 lead on Brewers

The Mets didn't need a spectacular outing from Luis Severino on Tuesday in Game 1. Severino had a decent outing — he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits in six innings — but the Mets' bats got hot and a monster fifth inning helped them pull away for the win.

After Winker tied the game in the second inning and the Brewers responded to take a 4-3 lead, New York responded swiftly with a five-spot in the fifth to take an 8-4 lead that they would not relinquish. The rally was a team effort strung together by a constant train of base hits.

The Mets will feel good about their chances in Game 2 with Sean Manaea, arguably their best starting pitcher this season, on the mound. Manaea has had some postseason struggles in the past, but he's pitching with confidence and a chance to close out the series in two games.

There is still a long way to go, but the Mets are starting to feel like a possible team of destiny this fall. They snuck into the playoff field after an incredible comeback in Game 161 against the Braves on Monday, capped off with a Francisco Linder home run to give them the win. With their hot finish to the season after a slow start, their comeback to get into the playoffs, and their hot start in Game 1 on Tuesday, the Mets will surely be a tough out over the next few weeks.