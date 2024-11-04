Now that the 2024 MLB season is over and the Los Angeles Dodgers got what they wanted by winning the Fall Classic, the attention in the baseball realm turns to what teams will be doing in the offseason. Surely, there are clubs out there looking to shore up their bullpen, particularly their closer situations. To that end, there are two big-time names they can line up to try and acquire via trades, with Jeff Passan of ESPN saying that closers Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley are going to be on the trade market.

“Anyone in need of a closer need only look at the National League Central, where two of the best in baseball will be available. Executives say Milwaukee's Devin Williams and St. Louis' Ryan Helsley are both on the market, and they expect both to be moved at some point this winter,” said Passan in an article published on Monday.

“Each has one year of club control remaining and will be in his final season of arbitration, with Williams expected to command around $8 million and Helsley $7 million,” Passan continued.

Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley among top names for teams seeking closers in the offseason

Some big-market teams were also mentioned by Passan as among those in need of a closer, including, well, the Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

“And considering the level of production they provide — Williams had a 1.25 ERA and struck out 38 in 21⅓ innings after returning from a back injury, and Helsley punched out 79 over 66⅓ innings with a 2.04 ERA and MLB-best 49 saves — the asks will be understandably high. Teams in the market for a closer could include the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants, though realistically any team would gladly add either Williams or Helsley to its bullpen.”

Devin Williams, whose 2024 option worth $10.5 million was declined by Milwaukee, has played his entire career so far in the big leagues with the Brewers, while also picking up two All-Star nods along the way. If he gets traded in the offseason, that would mean that Williams' last appearance on the mound for Milwaukee was in the Brewers' brutal 4-2 loss in Game 3 of their NL Wild-Card Round series against the New York Mets.

Like Williams, Helsley is a two-time All-Star. Both are also 30-year-old veterans. Moreover, Helsley has played for the Cardinals in his MLB career thus far.