As the season winds down for the Minnesota Twins, there is no doubt that it will end up being a disappointing one, given the team's expectations of reaching the postseason. While the Twins figure out who to pursue this offseason, pitcher Joe Ryan spoke about the direction of the franchise and if it's an optimistic one rather than a murky path.

Ryan's season with Minnesota has been an interesting one, as there could have been predictions that he would've been dealt by the trade deadline. However, he's still with the team and even sees the “big picture” with Minnesota and how the “trajectory of the organization is positive,” according to The Athletic.

“At the end of the day, I see the big picture and the decisions they’ve made, and I think they’re good decisions and the trajectory of the organization is positive,” Ryan said. “I think they’re doing a really good job of working with what we have and making the right decisions on the field right now and putting a little more pressure on teams.

“The young guys that are stepping up, obviously, there have been a couple of rocky outings here and there, but for the most part, guys like Taj (Bradley) and Mick (Abel), those guys look really good,” Ryan continued.

Twins' Joe Ryan on what was a hectic trade deadline

Article Continues Below

Although the Twins could make trades that infuriate fans, as even The Athletic speculates Ryan as being a possibility this winter, Ryan is finishing up a season where he threw a 3.47 ERA, along with 194 strikeouts and a 13-10 record.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli would feel for Ryan as he was aware of the speculation, but the pitcher himself has “settled in” to his current situation after what was a hectic time around the deadline.

“I felt like I was in shock for a couple of weeks after that, and then it kind of settled in,” Ryan said via The Athletic. “(My future) is so far out of my control. But it seems like the team is making good decisions from the front office and coaching staff down to give ourselves a chance to win a couple more ballgames. … I think the team’s going to be in a really good spot going forward.”

At any rate, the Twins are 69-91 with two games left as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday evening.