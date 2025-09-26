The Minnesota Twins may have missed the MLB postseason, but Byron Buxton still has plenty at stake. Still, Buxton put together one of his best seasons and now eyes individual honors in the AL MVP race. In fact, if he finishes between sixth and 10th place, he will collect a $3 million bonus. His payout grows by $1 million for every step higher he places, with a maximum of $8 million for a first-place finish. For a player who has battled injuries for years, the incentives highlight how impactful his 2025 campaign has been.

For context, the voting process has proven rewarding for players in similar spots. Last year, Oakland’s Brent Rooker earned a 10th-place finish after appearing on 21 of 30 ballots. His highest vote was for seventh place. By comparison, Buxton’s blend of power, defense, and steady play gives him a stronger case. Across the league, his highlight-reel moments and consistent production have stood out even while Minnesota fell short in the standings.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli praised Buxton’s impact and predicted his name will surface often in award voting. “He’s in the process of capping off a pretty historic year,” Baldelli said. “My guess is he’s going to get a whole bunch of MVP votes and Silver Slugger votes. We’ve been able to watch Buck for a long time. We know what he does and how pretty incredible it is to watch.” Baldelli noted that opponents now share the same appreciation.

Ultimately, the financial element makes the MVP race even more meaningful for Byron Buxton. His performance did not save the Twins’ MLB postseason hopes, but it did cement his status as one of the league’s premier talents. Each ballot cast could raise his earnings and add to a year defined by resilience. As the voting approaches, the question remains: how high will Twins star Byron Buxton climb in the AL MVP race?