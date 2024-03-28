When scanning the rosters, one can reasonably make the argument that the American League Central is still the Minnesota Twins' to lose during the 2024 season. They have a solid combination of contact and power in their lineup, an All-Star starting pitcher at the top of their rotation and a flamethrower anchoring the bullpen. And yet, the division still feels wide open.

The skepticism surrounding the Twins is partly because of the perpetual injury issues plaguing this club. Well before Opening Day officially ended, those fears were realized once again.

Royce Lewis suffered an apparent leg injury while rounding third base in the third inning of Thursday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Royals and exited with head trainer Nick Paparesta, per MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park. Even in an abbreviated outing, the slugging third baseman still managed to play a critical role in the 4-1 victory, going 2-for-2 with a home run.

Although it is only the first game of the year, any injury sustained by Lewis, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or Max Kepler is going to give the Twin Cities a strong bout of heartburn. Health is not only a major hurdle to Minnesota achieving success this season– it can also greatly hinder the team's development going forward.

The 24-year-old Royce Lewis is an especially vital component of the franchise's future, so it is important for him to stay on the field for the majority of the 2024 campaign.

Royce Lewis looks like a star-in-the-making, but can he stay on course?

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft has played in just 60 games since debuting with the Twins in May of 2022. When he is in action, though, the offensive talent is undeniable. Lewis hit .309 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs in 239 plate appearances in 2023. He reached his peak in October.

Lewis came of age during the AL Wild Card Series, specifically in Game 1. He blasted two dingers off AL strikeout leader Kevin Gausman to propel Minnesota to a drought-ending playoff win. The symbolism of this young player helping the Twins finally get over the hump suggested that things might be different in Minneapolis from hereon out.

But the injured list continues to sink its claws into Rocco Baldelli's club. While this Opening Day is somewhat bittersweet for the triumphant visitors, Lewis is at least in good spirits. He described the injury as “a cramp” and is waiting on the MRI results, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

Twins must trust that a youth movement can carry the day

The Twins lost some key guys in their efforts to cut payroll this past offseason, which puts the onus on homegrown assets like Buxton, Lewis, Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers to boost this team through a long regular season. Setbacks are part of baseball, but they can be downright devastating when they occur before April.

Assuming Royce Lewis avoids serious injury, and the rest of this squad can stay intact for much of 2024, Minnesota should be in contention for a second-straight AL Central title in the homestretch. Fans are ready for prolonged prosperity after seeing their team ride the seesaw the last several seasons.

The first step in accomplishing that goal, though, is getting off to a good start. Despite the disappointing news, the Twins are in the win column following a superb showing from ace Pablo Lopez. They will try to keep the early momentum going on Saturday in their next matchup with the Royals.