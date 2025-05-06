The Minnesota Twins welcome a key piece back to their lineup before Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rocco Baldelli gets Royce Lewis back, a welcome sight for a team that needs him. Both Lewis and Jose Miranda were out with injuries, but Lewis makes his 2025 debut against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Lewis is at the end of his road to recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered during spring training. He spent the first month of the season rehabbing and is finally healthy enough to make his return. However, he will serve as Minnesota's DH tonight, according to Major League Baseball's social media page.

Eventually, Lewis will reclaim his spot in the field at third base, but Baldelli is being cautious with his star's return. Hamstring injuries are notorious for being sensitive and easy to re-aggravate, especially amongst professional athletes. However, Lewis will run the bases tonight for the Twins.

Lewis brings youth and power to a Minnesota lineup in desperate need of both. He is one of the league's most intriguing players. Similar to teammates like Miranda and Byron Buxton, Lewis is great when he plays, but struggles with injuries. In three seasons in the majors, Lewis has yet to play in more than 100 games. The team hopes that his injuries are behind him and that he'll be with them until the end of the regular season.

Minnesota hopes that getting Lewis back is the shot in the arm they need to string wins together. They are near the bottom of the American League Central division, ahead of only the lowly Chicago White Sox. They have a long way to go if they want to insert themselves into the conversation at the top of the division.

For now, the Twins are happy to have Lewis back against the Orioles. They hope he can remain on the field and lead the team to a turnaround.