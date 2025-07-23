On Saturday, Hall of Famer John Smoltz spoke about a potential All-Star Game format change. His idea? Instituting a Team USA vs Team World matchup in the annual Midsummer Classic. The idea would be a very intriguing one, as Smoltz discussed it in detail to Foul Territory on X, formerly Twitter.

John Smoltz wants to see the All-Star Game be USA versus World. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tc0RDW7nFL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Let's dive into this scenario. What would each team look like? Who would manage each team? In the current format, the managers of last season's World Series teams manage each league. Would it look like the World Baseball Classic, where Mark DeRosa is the manager of Team USA? Also, how often would this version of the All-Star Game be played? Just in World Baseball Classic years, like next season? Or would it be a more permanent solution? Let's say the new format starts with the 2026 edition in Philadelphia. Here's how Team USA's lineup could look.

Team USA Lineup would be led by Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals RF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (C) LF Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs C Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Eagles 3B Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox 2B Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Bench: C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers; 1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers; SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles; OF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Based on this projected lineup, it's clear that Team USA would have an abundance of sheer firepower. Imagine being Shota Imanaga or Sandy Alcantara and having to face this lineup as the starting pitcher for the World team. A top three of Witt Jr., Judge and Tucker would cause almost any pitcher throughout baseball history to lose sleep. Following that up with Raleigh in the cleanup spot would be the cherry on top. The Mariners backstop is the midst of what could be the best offensive season ever for a catch, so no big deal.

Alonso as the first baseman was a close call over a couple other options, but he's having an excellent season since resigning with the Mets in the offseason. Schwarber is the best designated hitter in the game not named Ohtani, and he single handedly won the All-Star Game for the NL last week. You could make the argument for a couple others at third base (the San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman, for instance), but Bregman's bat and defense would be an excellent addition to the bottom third of the lineup.

Rounding out the starting nine would be a pair of young up and comers. Holliday is a former number one overall pick who could be a Superstar by the time the 2026 All-Star Game rolls around. That would surprise very few baseball fans. Meanwhile, the man also known as “PCA” has blossomed into the young superstar that the Cubs' front office has hoped he'd become. Crow-Armstrong is also one of the frontrunners for NL MVP. Not a bad number nine hitter.

Starting Smith over Raleigh wouldn't have been questioned this past spring training. Yet after the season Raleigh has had, it's reasonable to think that form would continue in 2026. Freeman was just behind Alonso at first base (the Phillies' Bryce Harper was a close third), and the argument could be made for any combination of the three. Henderson over Witt Jr. as the starter could have been understood as well. As for Carroll, it's safe to say that another one of the NL's MVP candidates, it's certainly conceivable that his game will continue to grow heading in 2026 and beyond.

Projected World Lineup for All-Star Game fronted by Ronald Acuna Jr.

DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (C) SS Elly de la Cruz, Cincinnati Reds RF Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians 2B Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks C William Conteras, Milwaukee Brewers CF Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners LF Randy Arozarena, Seattle Mariners

Bench: C Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals; IF Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees; OF Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres; 3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Any World lineup has to start with Ohtani, definitely the best international player in the majors. Behind him is de la Cruz at shortstop, Acuna Jr. in right field and Guerrero Jr. at first base. The top four of this lineup is incredibly star-studded, as each player is considered to be a Top 25 overall talent in the MLB. With third baseman Jose Ramirez hitting fifth, the top four would be easily insulated. Opposing pitchers, even ones as good as Skubal and Skenes, would have a tough time with the first five in this lineup.

Second baseman Ketel Marte is incredibly underrated, as many don't know that he's arguably the best in the game at his position right now. Catcher William Contreras is on his way up and would be a great fit for the younger leaning Team World starting staff. The tandem of Seattle Mariners outfielders, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, would bring up the end of the lineup. This would be a deep and balanced lineup that can beat Team USA in a variety of ways.

Contreras over Perez at catcher was a close call, as the veteran has been revitalized the last couple of seasons in Kansas City. He set the catching record for home runs hit a couple of seasons ago, a mark that will likely be passed by Raleigh this season. Chisholm Jr. can play all over the diamond, while Tatis Jr. would also have that type of flexibility. Both bats would be right at home in the starting lineup. Opting to go with Caminero for the last spot over a more proven player like Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki or Caminero's teammate, Yandy Diaz, would bring some extra potential and firepower to the World's depth.

Potential USA pitching staff could be best unit of All-Star Game

Starting Pitchers: LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers; RHP Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates; RHP Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves; LHP Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox; RHP Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners; RHP Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Relief Pitchers: LHP Josh Hader, Houston Astros; RHP Jason Adam, San Diego Padres; RHP Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians; RHP Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals; RHP Mason Miller, Athletics; RHP Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers

A starting rotation fronted by what will likely be the back-to-back AL Cy Young award winner in Skubal would be one heck of a start. Team USA would have its' pick of any number of elite starting pitchers to round out their staff. All six of the above names have been All-Stars and so much more. All six are also undoubtedly names to continue watching over the next few years, as most of them are still in their 20s.

Skenes is already one of the sport's biggest names and brightest stars. Strider is one of the best strikeout artists in baseball. Crochet has flourished into one of the best left-handers in the world. Woo (or one of his teammates like Logan Gilbert or George Kirby) is a part of MLB's best starting rotation. Wheeler would be the veteran of the group, but the former NL Cy Young is no slouch himself.

The bullpen would be strong, but not quite as deep as Team World's. Hader has been one of the best closers in baseball for a while now, and his second season with the Astros is going well. Helsley and Miller have also become two of baseball's best finishers, and each of them could be traded at the upcoming trade deadline. Megill and Smith are on the rise, becoming valuable members in contending bullpens. Adam would be joining Team USA once again after pitching with the team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The starting rotation would certainly be America's strength in this theoretical matchup, but there's no doubt that their pen would be able to close out almost any situation. The one thing that could be altered would be the addition of another lefty to the relief corps. There are plenty of options out there, like the New York Mets' A.J Minter or the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tanner Scott (if healthy), that could fill that role as well.

Team World's pitching led by veteran staff aces

Starting Pitchers: RHP Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs; RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers; RHP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins; RHP Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners; LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Los Angeles Angels; RHP Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins

Relief Pitchers: LHP Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres; RHP Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners; RHP Carlos Estevez, Kansas City Royals; RHP Edwin Diaz, New York Mets; RHP Jhoan Duran, Minnesota Twins; RHP Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Indians

At first glance, the World's starting pitching staff wouldn't be quite as strong as Team USA's. Although it might not be as talented as the United States, it is still very strong. The Japanese trio of Imanaga, Yamamoto and Kikuchi is a good start. Each import has proven to be one of the league's best starting pitchers and help lead each of their respective teams' starting rotations.

Right handers Sandy Alcantara, Luis Castillo and Pablo Lopez would round out the starting rotations. Each one of them are also pivotal big league rotation members. Alcantara is looking to return to his previous Cy Young form. Castillo is arguably one of the most underrated starters of the last 20 years. Lopez has taken another leap forward during his time in Minnesota, but injuries have limited him a bit. Other starting pitchers that could fill the last spot include the New York Mets' Kodai Senga and the Houston Astros' Framber Valdez.

Team World's bullpen, however, would be arguably the best single unit in the entire hypothetical All-Star Game. All six arms are considered to be among MLB's best finishers. Suarez and Estevez are both late bloomers, finally cementing their place in the big leagues through winding paths.

Munoz, Diaz, Duran and Clase are three of the best closers in the game. Diaz's previous World Baseball Classic was ruined by an injury, but he's returned with a vengeance, cementing his role as one of the league's top closers. Clase has made multiple AL Cy Young award bids and is likely the best overall closer in the game. Munoz and Duran use devastating arsenals to their advantage. Also, imagine hearing either Diaz or Duran's theme in the bottom of the ninth. Even the league's best hitters would feel chills in that moment.

Who would win in this hypothetical USA vs World All-Star Game?

Let's take a look at this on a unit-by-unit basis. Between each lineup, it's pretty close. While Team USA would likely outslug Team World, the hypothetical international team is deeper and more athletic. If the All-Star Game stayed as just a one-night exhibition, then that wouldn't matter as much. However, as another quick hypothetical: what about a three-game series between each side, with the winning side clinching the ability to host the final of the World Baseball Classic the next time it is played.

When it comes to the pitching staffs, USA definitely has the edge at starting pitcher. A rotation of Skubal, Skenes, Strider, Wheeler, Crochet and Woo would cause the World's hitting coaches nightmares. However, the World's bullpen is absolutely filthy. If they can take a lead into the late innings, it would certainly be tough for any set of hitters to come back. Even one as stacked as the United States lineup above. In the end, Team USA winning a close matchup, maybe even one that goes to another swing off, feels like the most likely outcome.

In any case, this format suggested by Smoltz is a very fun one to consider. Maybe it's one we could see in the future. As soon as 2026? That in itself might be unlikely, but anything is possible. If 2026 in Philadelphia is the time for this change, then the rosters above are ones we could see. Between now and then, who knows who could claim a spot to represent their country in the latest potential version of what is arguably the most exciting All-Star Game format in professional sports.