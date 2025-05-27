The top two teams in ClutchPoints' last MLB Power Rankings faced off over Memorial Day Weekend, when the Dodgers faced the Mets. How did that series impact their rankings? The two hottest teams in the league have cooled off, but another team ripped off a five-game winning streak to fly up the list.

How are things shaping up at the season's first major checkpoint? The latest version of ClutchPoints' 2025 MLB Power Rankings will answer all of those questions.

#1: New York Mets (+1)

Despite a rough stretch coming into the week, the New York Mets take over the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings. They took the series at home against the Dodgers, and Juan Soto finally came through in the clutch. He roped a two-RBI double on Saturday that helped secure the victory. Despite his .143 batting average in the series, the Mets hope that the big hit can snap the $765 million man into form. The Mets host the White Sox and Rockies this week, which should be a good runway for Soto.

#2: Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

The Phillies jump up a spot this week after a nearly perfect week out west. They swept the Rockies and took two of three from the Athletics to jump the Mets in the NL East standings. Their Sunday loss ended a nine-game winning streak and saw Jesus Luzardo allow three earned runs for only the second time this season. The Phillies return home for some stiffer NL competition this week with three against the Braves and three against the Brewers.

#3: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

The Dodgers have fallen to number three, their lowest position in the MLB Power Rankings all season long. They split a set with the Diamondbacks and then lost that series to the Mets this week. The Dodgers got Clayton Kershaw back from injury, but his two outings have not been stellar. He allowed five earned runs in four innings against the Angels and pitched just two innings, albeit shutout ball, against the Mets. The Dodgers face stiff AL competition this week with the Guardians and Yankees on tap.

#4: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Cubs made a lot of noise at the beginning of the season, with Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong's excellent start and their impressive wins. May has been a quieter month in the Windy City, but not because of diminishing returns. They are 14-8 in May after Sunday's win and still hold first place in the NL Central. Crow-Armstrong leads the NL in bWAR, and Seiya Suzuki leads all hitters in RBIs. The Cubs host the Rockies and Reds this week.

#5: New York Yankees (-)

The New York Yankees went 5-1 this week, which usually earns teams a bump in the MLB Power Rankings. Their sweep of the Rangers and series win over the Rockies were both solid, but those teams above them continued their hot play. Plus, the Rangers and the Rockies aren't exactly the 2001 Mariners. It does not take anything away from Max Fried, who has been sensational in his first year in The Bronx. After 7.1 strong innings in Colorado, Fried's ERA is a league-best 1.29. This week, the Bombers are in Hollywood for three against the Angels and three against the Dodgers.

#6: Detroit Tigers (-)

The Tigers still have the best record in the American League, even after a 3-4 week. They lost a series to the Guardians, which cost them a few games in their division lead. But Tarik Skubal stepped up when needed on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. The defending Cy Young winner threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits on 94 pitches. He is one of the premier pitchers in the game and the definition of a stopper. This week, the Tigers face the Giants at home and the Royals on the road.

#7: San Diego Padres (-)

The Padres went east for Memorial Day, spending the week in Toronto and the weekend in Atlanta. It did not go well for them north of the border, as they were swept by the Jays. But their trip to Atlanta was much better, taking two of three from the scuffling Braves. Michael King was scratched from Saturday's start with shoulder inflammation, which landed him on the injured list. Manny Machado continued his excellent season, with a 1.096 OPS in the two series. This week, they head back home for three against the Marlins and three against the Pirates.

#8: San Francisco Giants (-)

So the Padres struggled, but they stayed in the same spot? That's because the Giants' early-season magic has worn off as well. They dropped two games against the Royals but took two from the Nationals. Former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray has taken away the sting from losing Blake Snell. He is 7-0 with a 2.56 ERA after a strong start against the Nationals on Sunday. This week, the Giants are in Detroit and Miami for three games each.

#9: Atlanta Braves (-)

The Braves are under .500 again after their series losses to the Padres and Nationals. They were swept in a rainy two-game set against Washington, which saw a game get postponed until September. Ronald Acuña Jr returned from injury, almost exactly a year after he tore his ACL. He hit a homer in his first at-bat on Friday and cracked another on Sunday. With Acuña and Strider back, it is time for the Braves to hit the gas. This week, they visit the Phillies and host the Red Sox.

#10: Houston Astros (+2)

The Houston Astros have been holding serve this year. They have peaked at three games over .500 after Sunday's win over the Seattle Mariners. Their low point was just two games over .500, which was back in April. But maybe their four-game series win over Seattle is what pushes them forward into the rest of the season. At this point last year, they were 24-29 and 3.5 games back in the AL West. Now, they are 28-25 and just a game and a half back. The Astros are just hanging around, which should scare everyone in the AL. This week, they host the Athletics and Rays.

#11: Seattle Mariners (+2)

Even with the Mariners' series loss to the Astros this week, they move up two spots in the MLB Power Rankings. They beat the White Sox, which isn't necessarily impressive either. But the Mariners deserved more respect than the teams they jumped this week, so they're gonna get it. Cal Raleigh has been dominant, with 17 homers and 35 RBIs. He is on track to become the eighth catcher in MLB history to hit 40 homers and the first since Salvador Perez in 2021. Perez has the single-season record with 48, which Raleigh is on pace to beat with 52. This week, the Mariners host the Nationals and Twins.

#12: Texas Rangers (-2)

The Rangers continue to slide in the MLB Power Rankings as their season slips away. They were swept out of the Bronx by the Yankees and dropped a series to the White Sox over the weekend. A 5-4 Sunday win ended their slide and salvaged the Chicago series. Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, and Josh Smith have all been spectacular this season, which should give them hope for the future. But for this year's Rangers, they have to get Corey Seager healthy and more consistent pitching behind Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. This week, they look to get back on track against the Blue Jays and Cardinals.

#13: Cleveland Guardians (+2)

The Guardians took three of four from the Tigers, which shoots them up the MLB Power Rankings. They split two games against the Twins in an extremely rainy series. More good news for Cleveland is that Emmanuel Clase seems to have figured some things out. He allowed his first earned run of May on Saturday in his ninth appearance. After a tough first 11 appearances, last year's top reliever has found his form again. This week, the Guardians host the Dodgers and Angels.

#14: Arizona Diamondbacks (-3)

The National League West got off to a hot start this year, but they have all struggled of late. The odds that four teams were going to roar into the playoffs were slim. And it's the Diamondbacks that are bringing up the non-Rockies rear in the division. They beat the Dodgers in the first game of their set and did not win a game for the rest of the week. After losing to the Cardinals on Sunday, they sat at 26-27 and six games behind the Dodgers. They need to get back on track with the Pirates and Nationals coming to town.

#15: Kansas City Royals (-1)

The Royals took a series from the Giants but lost a series to the Twins this week to land in the middle of the rankings. Their drop is less about their results and more about their future without two of their top pitchers. Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo are both on the injured list, but could be coming back soon. If they are not, Rich Hill has raised some eyebrows in rookie ball. Could the veteran make a return to the majors? This week, the Royals host the Reds and Tigers.

#16: St Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals' nine-game winning streak is over, and they are 7-5 since. This week, they dropped a series to the Tigers but responded by sweeping the Diamondbacks. In April, they went 11-16, but they are 16-7 in May to jump into second in the NL Central. Brendan Donovan continues to lead the offense with a 139 OPS+. Erick Fedde has been solid, and Ryan Helsley continues a great contract year. This week, the Cardinals play the Orioles and Rangers on the road.

#17: Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

The Blue Jays swept the Padres this week to pop over .500 for the first time since April 21. Then, they were swept by the Rays to tumble back down. That has been the story of the season for Toronto in a middling American League East. Despite having Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Anthony Santander on their team, they rank 25th in team homers. That needs to change if they want to put a charge into the Yankees' growing division lead. They visit the Rangers and host the Athletics, looking to change that stat.

#18: Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Boston Red Sox took a three-game series against the Mets and split a four-game set against the Orioles. Even with a solid week behind them, the Sox fall a spot due to a brutal injury. Alex Bregman suffered a ‘significant' quad injury, according to Alex Cora, and is on the injured list. Marcelo Mayer was called up, but the third baseman was having an excellent season before the injury. They will need more from Rafael Devers and a bounceback from Kristian Campbell to stay afloat. The Red Sox travel to Milwaukee and Sacramento this week.

#19: Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers took two of three from the Orioles and split a series against the Pirates this week. Jackson Chourio is finally turning a corner, with a .724 OPS in the seven games this week. His sophomore slump has seen him hit eight homers and steal nine bases through the first 54 games of the season. Players on long-term contracts have to perform on small-market teams, and Chourio has six years left after this one. The Brewers play the Red Sox and Phillies this week.

#20: Minnesota Twins (-1)

The Twins are 3-4 since their 13-game winning streak ended. Byron Buxton has not played since he collided with Carlos Correa, which is bad news for Minnesota. They split the Guardians series and took two from the Royals, which is nice in their tightening division race. They picked up Kody Clemens in a trade with the Phillies, and he has been excellent. In 20 games, he is hitting .327 with a 1.125 OPS. The Twins face the Rays and Mariners on the road this week, which will be important in the AL Wild Card standings.

#21: Cincinnati Reds (-)

The Cincinnati Reds lost both series they played against NL Central opponents this week, the Pirates and Cubs. They entered the week 3.5 games behind the division lead and walked away on Sunday 6.5 games behind Chicago. The Reds needed a big week and did not get it. That all comes after a big week from Elly De La Cruz, with seven RBIs and an .870 OPS. They have another chance at the Cubs this weekend with three against the Royals first.

#22: Los Angeles Angels (+2)

The Angels came into the week hot after sweeping the Dodgers and kept it rolling by sweeping the Athletics. Then, they beat the Marlins in the first game of a three-game series. But they lost the final two to drop the series and fell below .500 again. All of this is without Mike Trout and with Zach Neto carrying the squad. Since May 12, he has hit .308 with a .974 OPS. Even with an 18-game injury absence, Neto is firmly in the shortstop All-Star conversation in the AL. This week, they host the Yankees and visit the Guardians.

#23: Tampa Bay Rays (+3)

The Tampa Bay Rays are the most recent team to get blistering hot this MLB season. They finished the week with five straight wins, taking two of three from the Astros and sweeping the Blue Jays. That brought them back into the conversation with the Red Sox and Blue Jays in the American League East. Taylor Walls hit a walk-off sac fly to start the stretch, Brandon Lowe had a 1.379 OPS in those five games, and Shane Baz had a great start. They look to keep it up with three against the Twins and four against the Astros.

#24: Athletics (-2)

The Athletics peaked at 22-20 after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 13. They followed that up with 11 consecutive losses before a Sunday victory over the Phillies. After that win, they are 23-31 and seven games behind the Mariners for the division lead. In those 11 games, Shea Langaliers hit .189, Brent Rooker had just two homers, and Mason Miller got rocked in two of his three appearances. They have talented players, but if they all slump at once, it gets ugly. The Athletics look to take the momentum from Sunday's win into Houston and Toronto.

#25: Washington Nationals (-2)

The Washington Nationals fall in the MLB Power Rankings this week after dropping a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Even after taking two games from the Braves, it has been a tough go for the Nationals so far. Mackenzie Gore, however, has been sensational. He went six innings, allowing just two hits against the Giants, and still earned a loss. The Nationals need offense and could get it from Robert Hassell III, who is the final player from the Juan Soto trade to make his debut. The Nationals travel to Seattle and Arizona this week.

#26: Baltimore Orioles (-1)

The Orioles fall another spot this week in the MLB Power Rankings, even after splitting four games against the Red Sox. They broke up an eight-game losing streak with a win over the Brewers, which could have gotten them back on track. But firing Brandon Hyde has not been the magic change they needed. Their pitching is struggling, Adley Rutschman left Sunday's game after getting hit by a foul ball, and they remain in last place. The Orioles need to get it on track against the Cardinals and White Sox.

#27: Miami Marlins (-)

The Marlins went an even 3-3 this week, losing a series to the Cubs and taking a series from the Angels. Despite that, they fell from 9.5 games back to 12 games back of first place in the NL East. The Marlins were not expected to win the division this year, but any chance at a surprising summer is melting away. That comes after another great Kyle Stowers week, with a .777 OPS in six games. This week, Miami is in San Diego and hosts San Francisco.

#28: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pirates took a series from the Reds and split their series against the Brewers this week. That is nice for the Buccos, but the beginning of their season may have cost them any chance at the playoffs. If they want to have any chance, they need to win Paul Skenes' starts. Somehow, despite a 2.36 ERA, they are 4-7 in his starts. The Pirates are in Arizona and San Diego for tough sets this week.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox won another series this week, taking two from the Texas Rangers over the weekend. At 17-36, they are two wins ahead of their pace from last year. And their starting pitching has been surprisingly decent without Garrett Crochet. Is the White Sox's season being viewed through Rockies-colored glasses? Undoubtedly, and that will be addressed in a second. But the White Sox deserve some credit for fielding a competitive team through Memorial Day. They'll look to pick up some wins against the Mets and Orioles on the road.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Rockies are on pace to smash the 2024 White Sox' single-season record of 121 losses. They went 1-6 this week, with that one win coming against the Yankees. That brings their record to 9-44, which is eight wins worse than last year's Sox. That is a full-season pace of 27.5 wins, which is incomprehensibly bad. The Rockies' schedule does not get much easier either, with the Cubs and Mets on tap.