The 2025 MLB season is rolling into its second month. As the weather warms up, the great teams begin to separate from the pack, and the terrible teams do too. The MLB Power Rankings are back after a wild week in baseball, and a new team is at the top, the Los Angeles Dodgers. They aren't new to the spot, but after a one-week hiatus, the Dodgers are back at the top.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Dodgers started the season in the top spot of our MLB Power Rankings. They took a step back with a big week from the Mets last week. LA decided to win seven straight games to finish last week and start this one, only losing a perfect week on a Sunday loss to the Braves. Two trips to the IL have interrupted a dominant start to Freddie Freeman's season, with 21 RBIs and 1.057 OPS through 23 games. Cue the Michael Jordan meme, because the Dodgers took their short fall personally. They continue their road trip in Miami and Arizona this week.

The Mets' week at the top of the MLB Power Rankings was a tough one. They finished their series with a 19-5 win over the Nationals to split that four-game set. It got worse from there, losing a three-game series at home to the Diamondbacks and another on the road to the Cardinals. The highlight of the week was Juan Soto hitting his first two homers at Citi Field as a Met. Their road trip continues with three more games against the Diamondbacks, and then they host the Cubs for three over the weekend.

The Chicago Cubs won both of their series this week, first against the Pirates and then against the Brewers. They now have a three-game lead in the National League Central. Things are going well in the Windy City, with all of their outfielders dominating on both sides of the ball. Pete Crow-Armstrong already has a 2.0 bWAR with 26 RBIs and an .867 OPS. They'll put their hot start on the line at home against the Giants and on the road against the Mets.

Another perfect week for the Padres bumps them up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings. They slipped last week, but took care of two games against the Giants and avoided Paul Skenes to sweep Pittsburgh. Their road trip continues with three games in The Bronx and three more in Colorado this week. Fernando Tatis Jr is flashing offensively and defensively, holding an NL-high 2.4 bWAR. And most of this has been without Jackson Merrill, who made his first rehab start over the weekend.

#5: Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

The Phillies got things back on track this week by taking sets from the Diamondbacks and Nationals. They only drop down a spot because of the Padres' excellence all season long. But the Phils are still a top-five team and should stay in this tier of the power rankings for the bulk of the season. They'll look to keep the hot streak going on the road against the Rays and Guardians this week.

#6: San Francisco Giants (+2)

Despite losing that series to the Padres at home, the Giants move up two spots in the MLB Power Rankings. They finished the week taking three of four from the Colorado Rockies, taking care of business against the worst team in the league. The Giants have been excellent to start this season, largely because of their pitching. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have both been fantastic, while Willy Adames and Matt Chapman struggle offensively. They'll look to all hit at the same time this week against the Cubs and Twins on the road.

#7: New York Yankees (-1)

The Yankees lost both series they played this week, as concerns grow in The Bronx. Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco have been miserable as their fourth and fifth starters. Luis Gil is still nowhere close to coming back, and Gerrit Cole is out for the year. So, something has to change on the mound, or there will be more weeks like this. Aaron Judge finished an insane April with 10 homers and already has his first of May, so it's not all bad. They invite the Padres in for three games before they hit the road for their first set in Sacramento.

#8: Texas Rangers (-1)

The Yankees left the door open for the Rangers to overtake them as the top American League team in the MLB Power Rankings. A 2-5 week is not going to earn Texas a move up the board, especially considering the rest of their resume. They dropped series to the Athletics and the Mariners, making their path to an AL West title even harder. Corey Seager is back from the IL, which could help them break out of their slump. They hit the road for three-gamers against the Red Sox and Tigers.

#9: Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

The Diamondbacks got Ketel Marte back from injury and took series from the Mets and the Phillies this week. They stop their tumble down the MLB Power Rankings and bounce back into the ninth spot. Their pitching behind Brandon Pfaadt has been a massive concern, but great starts from Zac Gallen and Corbin Burnes this week could be a sign of things to come. They welcome the Mets into the desert this week before hosting the Dodgers for four games over the weekend.

#10: Detroit Tigers (+1)

The Tigers jump into the top-10 of the MLB Power Rankings after dominating the Angels this week to retain the top record in the AL. Their pitching has been spectacular, with Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty supporting Tarik Skubal in the rotation. Riley Greene has been fantastic offensively, Spencer Torkelson has finally arrived, and centerfielder Javier Baez has been a difference maker. The Tigers are rolling, and the Rockies and Rangers stand in their way.

#11: Atlanta Braves (-)

Since the Braves started the season 0-7, they have a 15-11 record to stay afloat. But they need to hit the gas to get back in contention in a crowded National League, but they are within striking distance. Alex Verdugo has come up to the big leagues after Jurickson Profar's suspension left an open spot, and has succeeded. In 13 games, he has a .304 batting average. Austin Riley hit two homers in their Sunday win over the Dodgers, which helped salvage their week. They look to ride that momentum with four games at home against the Reds and three on the road against the Pirates.

#12: Houston Astros (-3)

The Astros are getting punished in the MLB Power Rankings for two reasons. One is the rise of other American League teams like the Tigers, and another is that they lost a series to the White Sox. They had their ace Framber Valdez going in Game 1 and lost. Another fabulous start from Hunter Brown is the only thing that stopped them from getting swept. Vibes are off in Houston just like they were last year. They'll look to get back on track against the Brewers and Reds this week.

#13: Seattle Mariners (+2)

The Seattle Mariners have the best record in the American League West, but are third in the MLB Power Rankings among their division rivals. They are getting great performances from unlikely places, like Jorge Polanco's .380 batting average and Dylan Moore's 166 OPS+. Their pitching has been dominant, but not carrying them like it was last year. The sustainability of this run is in question because of what happened last year, blowing a division lead faster than any team in history. Another great week, and they may jump Houston. They are in Sacramento and then host Toronto this week.

#14: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians are only getting punished for the Mariners' continued hot start to the season. But they are still in the murky middle of the MLB Power Rankings despite a 5-2 week. They beat the Twins at home and the Blue Jays on the road to put together a solid week. The Guardians are 8-1 in one-run games and 2-6 in 5+ run games, showing that they have a great bullpen and situational hitting. This week, they finish their road trip in Washington before hosting the Phillies for the weekend.

#15: Kansas City Royals (+2)

The Royals are big risers in the MLB Power Rankings after a 5-1 week against the Rays and Orioles. Bobby Witt's 22-game hit streak ended on Friday, but he responded on Sunday with a two-hit game with a homer and an RBI. Kris Bubic dominated again on Saturday, dropping his ERA to 1.98 in seven starts. Things are trending up for the Royals with a big week ahead. They face the White Sox and Red Sox, all at home, and can make a big jump in the rankings.

#16: Boston Red Sox (-2)

The Red Sox are back to .500 after a 2-4 week. While Alex Bregman and Kristian Campbell endear themselves to Red Sox fans, Rafael Devers continues to struggle. His OPS+ is well over 100, but he leads the league in strikeouts and is hitting only .250. Plus, Walker Buehler just hit the injured list, which will hurt their rotation. Before things start getting really hairy in Beantown, the Sox have to rip off some wins. They host the Rangers before heading to Kansas City for three against the Royals.

#17: Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

The Brewers started the week by taking two of three against the White Sox, but then they went to Chicago to face the Cubs. Things did not go well, as they lost two of the three games. After a 8-0 loss to the White Sox prevented a sweep, they lost 10-0 to the Cubs to start that series. They salvaged the set with a Sunday win. The Brewers have been trickling down in the MLB Power Rankings and could continue that with a home series against the Astros. Then, they hit the road for three against the Rays.

#18: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Blue Jays stay parked in the MLB Power Rankings after a 3-3 week. They took two from the Red Sox but dropped two to the Guardians to end the week. The good news for the Jays this week came on Saturday in their loss to the Guardians. Kevin Gausman bounced back from his miserable start against the Yankees to throw six shutout innings against Cleveland. The Blue Jays need great pitching, especially if their offense remains stagnant, and Gausman is the key to that. This week, they have three in Anaheim and three in Seattle.

#19: Athletics (+2)

The AL West is flashing to start the season, as the Athletics are the fourth team on the MLB Power Rankings already. They are 19-16 and are second in the division through the first month. The ball continues to fly out of Sutter Health Park, but the Athletics are still pitching well. Luis Severino and JP Sears have both been great to start the year, and if that continues, they can continue to rise. They are at home this week against the Mariners and Yankees.

#20: Cincinnati Reds (-1)

The Reds are over .500, but because of the depth of the National League, they finish out the second third of the MLB Power Rankings. Part of the issue for the Reds is their lack of impressive wins and depth of head-scratching losses. They lost two out of three to the Cardinals and Nationals, which they cannot do if they want an NL Wild Card spot. Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene are both soaring to start the year, which will help Cincinnati all year. They have four games in Atlanta and three in Houston, which could launch them up the list.

#21: Baltimore Orioles (-1)

It looked like the Orioles were going to climb up the list after taking a series from the Yankees. But dropping a series to the Royals left them down here at number 21 in the MLB Power Rankings. The pitching has still been miserable, with Kyle Gibson making his debut against the Yankees and struggling. Their offense has woken up slightly, but it could still be a long summer in Baltimore if their stars don't figure it out. They'll look to get on track this week on the road against the Twins and Angels.

#22: St Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals are the top team of the final tier of the MLB Power Rankings. So even though they had a strong week, they just can't overtake the Orioles this early in the season. Their roster is not as strong as Baltimore's, but they have gotten some great performances this year. Nolan Arenado has carried this team on his back so far, but that may not last forever. This week, they host the Pirates and hit the road to play the Nationals over the weekend.

#23: Washington Nationals (-)

The Nationals had a middling week, going 3-4 despite winning a series against the Reds. Nathaniel Lowe has been an awesome addition, and James Wood has flashed in his first extended run with the major league teams. MacKenzie Gore has been great, CJ Abrams has taken a step forward, and Keibert Ruiz is still raking. The Nationals may struggle this year, but their core is coming together for a bright future. This week, they have the Guardians and Cardinals coming to the Nation's Capital.

#24: Minnesota Twins (+1)

The Twins are moving up in the MLB Power Rankings even after losing three of four to the Guardians this week. They took two of three against the Red Sox to end the weekend and potentially start a winning streak. Kody Clemens hit his first homer at Fenway Park in front of his dad, Roger, for one of the best baseball moments of the week. But the Twins need more than just one good weekend to get back on track. That path runs through the Orioles and the Giants, who are coming to Minnesota this week.

#25: Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

The Rays take a step back despite taking two of three from the Yankees. Part of that is a domination of the Bombers' worst pitchers and their struggles against the best ones. Max Fried has dominated Tampa in both starts this year, pointing toward a lack of elite offensive talent on their team. Their pitching has been decent this year, but needs to take a step up to climb up the MLB Power Rankings.

#26: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels went 1-5 this week, officially ending their solid start to the year. Mike Trout is on the shelf again with a knee injury that he is downplaying publicly. But anytime the player of his generation hits the injured list, all baseball fans hold their breath. If he can come back soon, maybe this Angels squad can do something. But they did not prove they could this week against the Tigers and Mariners. Next up, they host the Blue Jays and Orioles.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pirates went 1-5 this week, lost a winnable series against the Cubs, and saw Paul Skenes hurl the worst start of his pro career. Things are bleak in the Steel City, and they aren't getting better anytime soon. The Pirates' biggest question coming into this season was their offense, and they have been very bad. Joey Bart, Andrew McCutchen, and Oneil Cruz are the only players with an OPS+ over 100. Can they get back on track against the Cardinals and Braves this week? Don't count on it.

#28: Miami Marlins (-)

It's easy to be negative when you get down this far in the MLB Power Rankings. Even after a 1-5 week, we are going to try and be positive about the Marlins. Kyle Stowers was traded from the Orioles to the Marlins last year at the trade deadline for pitcher Trevor Rogers. He has been spectacular this year, with a .321 batting average, .928 OPS, six homers, and 25 RBIs through 31 games. Even though he is 27 years old, he could be the first piece of a competitive Marlins team. This week, they play the Dodgers before hitting the road for three against the White Sox.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

Speaking of the Southsiders, the White Sox stay where they are after winning three games this week. That brought their record up to 10-24, which is still the second-worst in baseball. They took a series from the Astros this week, which is the first series they won since April 12. Luis Robert Jr leads the league in stolen bases and caught stealing, 15 and 5, respectively. He is still only hitting .195, but he may be turning a corner. This week, the Sox head to Kansas City for four before inviting in the Fish.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Rockies are still bringing up the rear in the MLB Power Rankings after a 2-5 week. Those wins were in consecutive games, marking their first winning streak of the year. But they still did not win a series, dropping sets to the Athletics and Giants. German Marquez is a pending free agent and could be a trade deadline target for teams looking for a pitcher. He has been miserable this year, with a 9.90 ERA. Their goal this year should be winning 42 games to avoid breaking the 2024 White Sox all-time losses record. They'll look to make a dent in that this week against the Tigers and Padres.