The New York Mets acquired one of the best bats in baseball this offseason as Juan Soto came over from the New York Yankees. Soto hit 41 homers last year, so Mets fans were excited to watch the deep balls fly out of Citi Field. Well, during the month of April, they saw none. Soto hit zero home runs at Citi Field during the month of April, but he ended the drought on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Juan Soto's homerless drought at Citi Field is over,” Bob Nightengale said in a post. “He hits his 1st homer at Citi Field since joining the Mets against the Arizona D-backs.”

Juan Soto hit an opposite field shot in the sixth inning that got the Mets within one run of Arizona.

That first homer wasn't enough for Soto. He knows that he needs to make up for lost time after hitting none at home in April, so he launched another nuke to almost the same spot in the eighth inning. That made it a 3-2 ball game to once again cut the deficit to one.

Juan Soto leaves the yard AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/39SBEnSzCY — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2025

Unfortunately for the Mets, the Diamondbacks had an immediate answer in the ninth inning to grow the lead back to two. Still, it's definitely a good sign to see Soto get off to a hot start in the month of May.

Juan Soto came into Thursday's game with three home runs, so he is now up to five on the season. He didn't have a great month at the plate in April, but with the weather starting to warm up, the bats will likely get hotter as well. It's not always easy hitting in the cold New York temperatures during April.

The weather has still been cold for the Mets and a lot of other northern teams, but that didn't stop New York from heating up. The Mets have been one of the hottest teams in baseball to start the year as they came into Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with a 21-10 record. That is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball.

Thursday's contest against Arizona is the final game of a three-game series, and both teams have won one game so far. Thursday is the rubber match, and the Diamondbacks currently lead 4-2 in the ninth. It will be tough for Juan Soto and the Mets to make a comeback in this one, but they are still off to a fantastic start nonetheless.