In the MLB postseason, setting the tone early can be a huge key to success. After all, when the game is turned over to bullpen arms who throw heaters in the high-90s or even in the 100s, it gets tough for even the best hitters to try and get a rally going. This certainly was the mindset that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs played with to start Game 2 of their 2025 NLDS clash, as both teams wasted no time putting runs on the board.

With the game being at American Family Field, it was the Cubs that had the first crack at scoring. They went against Brewers starter Aaron Ashby and put him on borrowed time on the mound after Seiya Suzuki crushed a hanging changeup deep into left-center field right after Kyle Tucker walked to put Nico Hoerner on second base — giving the Cubs three runs to end the first inning.

But the Brewers weren't about to be one-upped, especially not on their home field. It was very worrying when Milwaukee's first two hitters went down on strikes, but after William Contreras and Christian Yelich each hit a single to extend the inning, Andrew Vaughn continued to be a legend in Brewers colors as he hit a game-tying three-run home run.

With that turn of events, the Brewers and Cubs became the first teams in MLB postseason history to each hit a three-run home run (or a grand slam) in the first inning, as pointed out by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

That power fest in the first inning established what kind of game the Brewers would be having, as they went on to win 7-3 to take a 2-0 lead over the Cubs in their NLDS matchup.

Andrew Vaughn gets home run party started for the Brewers

Article Continues Below

Vaughn was a buy-low pickup for the Brewers, what with the former top prospect struggling with the Chicago White Sox. He proceeded to hit nine home runs and drive in 46 runs in 64 games with Milwaukee (254 at-bats), doing so on an OPS of .868. And it seems like what Vaughn is doing with the Brewers is no fluke.

The Brewers followed Vaughn's lead on Monday; Milwaukee took the lead on a solo shot from Contreras, and then Chourio redeemed himself from his leadoff strikeout after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth that put the game out of the Cubs' reach.

Milwaukee can seal the deal in the NLDS on Wednesday, when they look to dispatch of the Cubs when the series shifts to Wrigley Field.