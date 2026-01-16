There is no bigger villain in the eyes of many baseball fans than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After a long wait, the Kyle Tucker MLB free agency sweepstakes ended on Thursday night, as a bombshell news dropped about superstar outfielder joining the Dodgers.

Although they are the two-time reigning World Series champions, the Dodgers still have needs to address, but they are also a team that can clearly still compete for another championship in 2026 even if they didn't make a single move this offseason.

After Tucker joined the West Coast’s version of the Evil Empire in Los Angeles, fans flooded social media to express their bitter feelings about the move.

“The sport we once loved is gone,” said a fan.

“YOUVE GOTTA BE F***ING KIDDING ME,” commented another social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ll miss a summer of baseball for a hard cap,” a different X user shared.

“Baseball is broken,” read another comment.

“Officially hate baseball. Thanks!” one said.

“Dissemble the league and restart,” a fan opined.

Perhaps the haters will have to crank up the noise a notch if they want the Dodgers to hear them.

To borrow a quote from the great Canadian philosopher Patrick Roy, the Dodgers probably can't hear what the critics are saying because they have their last two World Series rings plugged in their ears.

The Dodgers landed Tucker on a four-year, $240 million contract, and he'll be brining his powerful bat to Los Angeles with the hopes of helping the club win a World Series ring for the third consecutive year.