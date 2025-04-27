Cleveland Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase pitched a great inning against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. His appearance for manager Stephen Vogt came one inning earlier than it normally does, though. He helped set the table for Cade Smith to secure the save, but he will be back in his normal role moving forward. Clase's struggles have confused fans in Cleveland.

Clase's start to the 2025 season left Vogt wanting more out of his closer. After his performance Saturday, the Guardians manager's confidence in his closer is restored, according to Medina Gazette writer Brian Dulik.

“He was Clase, he was great,” said Vogt about his reliever's performance.

Despite a slow start to the year, Clase is actually one of the Guardians' leaders in wins. Unfortunately, his job is to get saves. Cade Smith did well in his time filling Clase's shoes, but when the 27-year-old is on, he is as tough to hit as any pitcher in the league.

He might not pitch every four days like Cleveland's starters do, but Clase is extremely important. His ability to silence opponents at the end of games is an invaluable skill late in the season. Guardians fans are happy that he was able to get back on track in Boston.

Clase's turnaround could be the boost that Cleveland needs to run away with the American League Central. They are locked into a battle with the Detroit Tigers for the top spot. Both teams made the playoffs last season and are among the elite teams in the AL when they are at their best.

The stars at the top of their roster are leading the team to a great start. The Guardians, behind quiet All-Star Jose Ramirez and others, have set their eyes on a title.

Getting Clase back to his former glory is key for the Cleveland Guardians if they want to win their first title since 1948.