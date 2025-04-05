The Baltimore Orioles are playing the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Royals and Orioles also made a trade on Saturday before their head-to-head matchup, per Robert Murray of Fansided.

“Trade: The Kansas City Royals are acquiring Nick Gordon from the Baltimore Orioles, sources say. Gordon, who was in Triple-A with the Orioles, has hit .244/.283/.386 with 23 home runs and 112 RBI in four major-league seasons,” Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Royals acquire Nick Gordon from Orioles

As Murray wrote, Gordon was in Triple-A. He does have MLB experience, however.

The 29-year-old made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins. His best season came in 2022, though, as he slashed .272/.316/.427/.743 across 136 big league games. Gordon added nine home runs and six stolen bases.

After playing in Minnesota from 2021-2023, Gordon joined the Miami Marlins for the 2024 campaign. He appeared in 95 MLB games last season, hitting .227 with a .627 OPS.

The Royals are hoping to make another postseason run this year. Acquiring a veteran such as Gordon from the Orioles could help their situation. Kansas City features a fairly young team overall, so players with multiple years of MLB experience are especially valuable for the team. Gordon also offers defensive versatility.

The Orioles, meanwhile, are also looking to compete. Baltimore has displayed signs of potential in recent seasons, but they have yet to make a true World Series run. Gunnar Henderson recently returned from injury, and he has a realistic opportunity to help the O's take the next step.

When it comes to the Orioles-Royals current series, Kansas City took care of business on Friday. The Royals defeated the Orioles by a final score of 8-2. Baltimore and Kansas City will play once again on Saturday before the series finale on Sunday.

The Orioles will attempt to bounce back on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.