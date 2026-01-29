Manager Mark DeRosa is finalizing Team USA's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. One name he knows won't be competing with the squad is New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger.

After re-signing with the Yankees late in the free agency process, Bellinger opted out of competing in the WBC. Now, DeRosa must find someone capable of filling Team USA's final position player spot, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“We’re going to look at it. I had my eye on (Cody) Bellinger. I thought Bellinger would serve a perfect purpose for it,” DeRosa said. “But him signing with the Yankees and going through everything, he has decided not to do it. And I completely understand that. So, someone in that vein.”

“That’s the problem,” he continued. “So, do we go with another first baseman? Do we go with another outfielder? Do we go with a third catcher so we can use Cal Raleigh and Will Smith as potential pinch-hitters late if they’re not starting that day?”

While losing a player of Bellinger's talent is certainly a blow, Team USA is already loaded with sluggers. In terms of outfielders, Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton, Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong are on the roster. He may not be listed on the official roster yet, but Bryce Harper is widely expected to occupy first base.

DeRosa should have no real ‘problem' finding another slugger to occupy the final position player roster spot. It is clear Team USA is going for gold this World Baseball Classic. Another slugger will be waiting in line for the opportunity. Still, it's fair to wonder what Bellinger would look like on the squad.