New York Mets fans walked away from Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a loss, but their starting pitcher gave it all he had. Kodai Senga's availability for the game hung in the balance in the days before his start, but he and manager Carlos Mendoza decided he was good to go. Despite the efforts of Juan Soto, Senga walked away with a loss.

When asked about what led to the decision to let Senga pitch, Mendoza assured reporters that the correct precautions were taken, according to SportsNet New York.

“A couple of days ago, we didn't know if he was going to throw his bullpen, get in an IV,” said Mendoza about his starter. “Yesterday, [Senga] felt a lot better, but we didn't know until yesterday.”

Senga caught a virus that is making the rounds amongst the Mets, but he didn't let that stop him from taking the mound. When talking to reporters after the game, he admitted to feeling a little under the weather, but not enough to keep him from playing, according to SportsNet New York.

“Not great,” said Senga when asked how he felt after pitching. “I made the decision to go out there and pitch, so as a starter, I wanted to go six-plus innings.”

The 32-year-old failed to reach the sixth inning in Thursday's start. Mendoza yanked his started after four innings against the Diamondbacks, even though he only gave up one run. Unfortunately, that was all it took for him to walk away with the loss despite two home runs from Soto.

Despite the loss, the Mets still hold serve in the National League East division. They are a few games clear of the Philadelphia Phillies, their main competition. Senga's resilience is representative of the team's desire to win and make the most of a hot start. The Mets' bats are as hot as their pitchers are, fueling them one month into the season. It will take more than just a virus to keep the Mets ace off the mound.