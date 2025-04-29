When a team puts up 19 runs, there's bound to be some history in there somewhere. For the New York Mets on Monday, that history belonged to Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo, a career Met, went 4-6 with two home runs and nine RBI, tying Carlos Delgado for the single-game franchise record in the Mets' 19-5 win over the Washington Nationals. He also became just the third player since 1920, when RBI became an official stat, to tally nine in a three-inning span. His three-run homer in the sixth and grand slam in the seventh also gave him two multi-run home runs in the same game for the first time in his career.

Lastly, Nimmo is the only Mets player ever to have at least nine RBI and 11 total bases in the same game, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiCommo.

“We started seeing the Nimmo that we all know,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game, per Paige Leckie of MLB.com. “Pretty good player, and it was good to see him go out there and have that type of performance.”

While some players might say afterward that they had no idea about their personal stats, Nimmo was honest.

“You have an idea,” he said. “There's definitely a part of you that is keeping track, especially when [first-base coach Antoan Richardson] came up after the double — the last time I got on base — and he was like, ‘Well, nine RBIs, that's got to be a career high, right?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that definitely is.’ … I think before this, my career high was like five, and that was an amazing day as well.”

Of course, that doesn't mean Nimmo knew exactly where his game placed in Mets history until later.

“It was told to me right after the game,” he said. “And I had no idea. … I was thinking, ‘Oh man, it'd be really cool to get double-digit RBIs in a day,’ when I was coming up before Swaggy [Mark Vientos] hit the three-run homer. And I was like, ‘Oh man, yeah, this would be sweet if I could get a couple more out of it.’”

In that one game, Nimmo, who had been struggling, brought his average from .192 to .218 and his OPS from .575 to .679. He also moved into second place on the team with 21 total RBI.