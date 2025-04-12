New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is having a solid season for the team. Alonso is working with new teammate Juan Soto to keep the offense going. Alonso is crediting a new approach he has taken to hitting for that success.

That approach includes having patience.

“I just want to keep making good swings at good pitches whenever they come over the plate, and when they’re not, just take and let it be a ball,” Alonso said, per MLB.com.

Alonso is doing a good job with those swings. This year, he is hitting .378 at the plate with four home runs. Alonso also has 18 RBIs already for the club.

The Mets are 9-4 this season.

Mets are looking for a trip to the World Series

New York spent a lot of money this past offseason to keep Alonso, while also adding Soto. The Mets started out a bit slowly this year, but the team has got it going in recent games. New York has eight victories in their last 10 contests.

The goal for the club is to make the World Series. New York had a chance last season to do just that, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. So far this year, it looks like there could be a rematch in this year's NLCS. Still, there is a lot of baseball to go.

Alonso kept his hot bat going in a win on Friday against the Athletics. The Mets first baseman posted three hits, including a home run. New York defeated the Athletics, 7-6, behind Alonso's offense.

New York's star proved not to be afraid to battle through eight pitches if needed before blasting a hit.

“Ultimately, I don’t want it to get to that much,” Alonso said. “I’d rather just hit it hard when I get the opportunity.”

Alonso's production is also deeply appreciated by the team's management.

“I’m glad I have him,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “I’m glad he’s with us. He’s off to a great start.”

The Mets and Athletics play again on Saturday.