The New York Mets have had to pivot at times during free agency, but they were still able to land a big-time player. Bo Bichette agreed to a three-year deal with the team, and he should be a player who can bolster their championship odds to start the season.

Bichette had other teams that were interested in him, such as the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, but at the end of the day, Bichette chose the Mets, and he explained his reasoning in his press conference.

“It was very obvious I wanted to be a Met,” Bichette said. “Mr. Cohen and David have put together an organization that is looking to win every single year, has an opportunity to win a World Series every single year, and a roster that backs that up.

"It's very exciting to be a part of this city, one of the best cities in the world, maybe the best city in the world. Fans, some of the best fans in the world. All of that is something I've always wanted to be a part of." – Bo Bichette pic.twitter.com/cLUMyFZBvh — SNY (@SNYtv) January 21, 2026

“It's very exciting to be a part of this city, one of the best cities in the world, maybe the best city in the world. Fans, some of the best fans in the world. All of that is something I've always wanted to be a part of.”

Article Continues Below

All the teams interested in Bichette weren't bad choices, but he must've seen something in the Mets where he could win and have the most success.

For the Blue Jays specifically, Bichette said they “were in touch all off-season. They showed interest. But at the end of the day, it just became clear for me that this was the decision that I needed to make,” according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

The one thing that will be different for Bichette and his time with the Mets is that he will be playing third baseman after playing shortstop throughout his career.

“I was open to doing anything if it felt like the place I needed to be. It became very clear that I wanted to be a Met,” Bichette said.