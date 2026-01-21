The New York Mets have had an interesting past few days, but in the end, they should be happy that everything worked out in their favor. After striking out on Kyle Tucker at the last minute, the Mets were able to bounce back and get another big free agent signing instead, as Bo Bichette agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal with the team.

Bichette had interest from other teams, but it seemed like the Mets were the most enticing. It also seems as if Bichette will be making the move from shortstop to third base, and he was asked what those conversations were like in free agency. Bichette claims he was ready to do whatever it took to win.

“I was open to doing anything if it felt like the place I needed to be. It became very clear that I wanted to be a Met,” Bichette said.

Bo Bichette talks about his willingness to play third base for the Mets: "I was open to doing anything if it felt like the place I needed to be. It became very clear that I wanted to be a Met." pic.twitter.com/4qHzVHuF42 — SNY (@SNYtv) January 21, 2026

The third baseman for the Mets last season was Brett Baty, who had a career high in homers and RBIs in 130 games. He missed the last week of the season with a right oblique injury.

Bichette will now be getting his reps at the position, and the Mets must see something that thinks that he'll make an impact there. If it works out, they are definitely geniuses, but if it doesn't, they can always move him back to his regular position.

It will be interesting to see how the Mets perform this season, and the hope is that they don't have a meltdown like they did last season.