When the New York Mets traded Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien, fans were a bit confused. When the organization lost franchise home run leader Pete Alonso and superb closer Edwin Diaz in a span of two days, fans were distraught. When the Los Angeles Dodgers snatched Kyle Tucker out of Steve Cohen's grasp, fans turned numb. Just when it seemed like the Flushing-based ballclub had entered punchline territory, the Mets flipped the script with a last-minute heist.

Cohen set his sights on Bo Bichette, backed up the Brinks truck and plowed through the Philadelphia Phillies en route to completing the biggest move of New York's offseason. The Mets announced that they have officially signed the two-time All-Star infielder to a mammoth three-year, $126 million contract. Fans are taking this opportunity to celebrate once again.

“HE PASSED THE PHYSICAL,” @mvpete_ commented on X. “He’s here!!!! Let’s goo!!!!!” @Vic_x97 exclaimed. “Some good news in a misery filled offseason,” @CnjIsles remarked. “Low strike out, high contact rate, CLUTCH players,” @LilSweetLin said. “I love the way this new look lineup is shaping up, especially with Bichette now in the fold. Let's keep going and trust the process. Fill the holes in CF, LF and pitching, and this team will be ready to roll.”

We have signed infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year contract with player options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Welcome to Queens, Bo! pic.twitter.com/eXcrNPKlxX — New York Mets (@Mets) January 21, 2026

Can Bo Bichette help the Mets get back on track?

Article Continues Below

The two-time American League hits leader — would have done it a third time if not for a September knee injury — has opt outs after the first and second years in his contract, so many people expect him to reenter free agency next offseason. But he can still add tremendous value to New York's lineup during the 2026 campaign. He batted .311 with 18 homers, 44 doubles, 94 RBIs, a .357 on-base percentage, .483 slugging percentage and .840 OPS in 139 games in 2025.

Bo Bichette is a pure hitter who has gone yard 20 times or more in three different seasons (2021-23). He also exemplifies toughness, pushing through discomfort to compete in the World Series. Although the Toronto Blue Jays suffered one of the most excruciating Fall Classic defeats of all-time, the 27-year-old slashed .348/.444/.478/.923 in 27 plate appearances versus the Dodgers. If healthy, Bichette should brandish a dangerous bat for the Mets.

The main question regarding his performance will naturally center around his defense. The seven-year shortstop posted brutal fielding metrics last season (-12 defensive runs saved and -13 outs above average, per FanGraphs), but he has performed competently in the past. Bichette should have an easier time at third base.

New York did not commit an average annual value of $42 million for his defense, however. After a month of wondering what owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns would do amid this winter of change, fans finally have an idea of what the organization is planning next season. Some will say this huge signing represents desperation, but for the Flushing Faithful, it symbolizes hope.