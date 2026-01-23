As the New York Mets signed star Bo Bichette, there was conversation from the baseball world about whether the move was a panic acquisition since there were other big names obtained. With rumors surrounding the Mets this offseason, manager Carlos Mendoza would answer the question if the move to sign Bichette was an act of the team getting scared.

Mendoza was on “Foul Territory” and was asked the very question, which the manager would not hesitate to shoot down the notion, saying that they were prepared in their pursuit of Bichette. He would also like to give credit to New York's president of baseball operations, David Stearns, for how he “laid out the foundation” to get Bichette.

“No, listen, I don't see it as a panic, because we laid down that foundation, like, we were prepared, you know,” Mendoza said. “We had Zoom calls with him, you know. So we had conversations with him. This wasn't all, Tucker went somewhere else, and then the very next day, here we are signing Bo.”

Article Continues Below

“We had meetings with him like I said,” Mendoza continued. “You got to give credit to David Stearns and the front office, because they laid out that foundation that, you know, we had an idea, in case, you know, this guy goes here, we can always go there. But I wouldn't say it was a panic move.”

Was Bo Bichette's signing a panic pivot? "We laid down that foundation. We were prepared. We had conversations with him." Carlos Mendoza give credit to David Stearns and front office for being ready with Bichette. pic.twitter.com/nCEJkmgG2C — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 23, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen what else the Mets get as they have traded for Milwaukee Brewers ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, among others. Still, New York is looking to further improve after finishing with an 83-79 record, which put them second in the NL East, as that eliminated them from the MLB playoffs.