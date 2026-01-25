The New York Mets have made a number of high-profile moves in a busy offseason. After falling just short of a Wild Card berth in 2025, New York swung for the fences this winter. But before the team’s flurry of acquisitions in late January, the Mets addressed the bullpen in the lead up to Edwin Diaz’s departure in free agency.

New York signed Devin Williams to a three-year contract worth $51 million. The team then poached another Yankees reliever, landing Luke Weaver on a two-year, $22 million deal. And on Saturday, the Mets added a potential bullpen difference maker with a low-risk move that could pay dividends.

New York signed Craig Kimbrel to a minor league deal, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The agreement between the Mets and the veteran reliever includes an invite to spring training, giving Kimbrel the chance to make the major league roster.

Mets seek bullpen depth with Craig Kimbrel move

Kimbrel has put together a remarkable 16-year career that includes 440 saves (fifth all-time), nine All-Star Game nods and two Reliever of the Year Awards. While he’s entering his age-38 season, there’s reason to believe that he can contribute to the Mets’ bullpen.

Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves last offseason. After a strong showing in Double- and Triple-A, Atlanta selected his contract. Kimbrel pitched well in his Braves debut. But he was surprisingly designated for assignment the following day.

The Texas Rangers added the veteran righty after he was released by Atlanta. But Texas soon moved on as well, allowing the Houston Astros to sign Kimbrel.

Despite a high walk rate, Kimbrel posted solid stats in 2025. He had a 2.25 ERA, 197 ERA+ and 17 strikeouts in 12 innings between Atlanta and Houston. However, he did issue seven walks in 14 appearances, leading to an unsightly 1.417 WHIP.

Fortunately, the Mets' move comes with essentially no risk. If Kimbrel impresses during spring training and earns a roster spot, he’ll make $2.5 million for the season, per The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

While Kimbrel’s signing will get lost in headline-grabbing moves including the Mets’ blockbuster trade for Freddy Peralta and Bo Bichette’s $126 million free agency deal, the low-key addition could provide important depth for New York’s bullpen.