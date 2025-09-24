The New York Mets are fighting hard to clinch the final Wild Card spot in the National League. On Tuesday night, that dream became a bit more realistic as the Mets defeated the Chicago Cubs, 9-7.

Over the last couple of months, they have dropped from a playoff team to a borderline Wild Card team, so there is plenty of blame to go around for the Mets. But, after the win on Tuesday, the Mets are now in the third Wild Card spot with less than one week remaining.

Unfortunately, Mets starter David Peterson struggled, going just 1.1 innings and giving up five runs and five hits. After that, six Mets relievers came into the game with Edwin Diaz closing the door with a two-inning save.

After the game, Peterson spoke proudly of the bullpen's strong efforts, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“I can't say enough about the bullpen,” Peterson said. “They stepped up big. I don't have enough words to show my appreciation for what they did. They picked me up big-time.”

“The offense picked it up and kept us in the game,” Peterson added. “As much as I feel about my personal effort, this is the team that we have, and we're going to stick together, and guys are going to pick each other up. I'm extremely grateful and proud to be a part of this group.”

Here's how the bullpen performed on Tuesday night for the Mets:

Huascar Brazoban: 2.2 IP, 1 hit, 1 run (unearned)

Ryne Stanek: 1 IP, 0 hits

Gregory Soto: 0,2 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER

Tyler Rogers: 1 IP, 2 hits

Brooks Raley: 0.1 IP

Edwin Diaz: 2 IP, 5 Ks

In the top of the eighth inning with the game tied 7-7, Francisco Alvarez hit a go-ahead two-run homer that proved to be the different.

The Mets face the Cubs for two more games, and it will be interesting to see how Peterson pitches his next time out.