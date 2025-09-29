The New York Mets' worst fears have come true: they will be missing the MLB postseason in 2025, with their September collapse culminating in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Game 162 eliminating them from playoff contention. Even though the Cincinnati Reds also lost on the final day of the regular season, they'll be the team to advance to the NL Wild Card series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers by virtue of winning the tiebreaker against the sorry Mets.

There might not be a better encapsulation of what has gone wrong for the Mets over the second half of the season than Francisco Lindor's season-ending at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning.

There were signs of life for New York to begin the inning, as Ronny Mauricio walked to give them a baserunner. Cedric Mullins proceeded to fly out in the very next at-bat, bringing Lindor to the plate. Lindor then proceeded to hit a double play to end the inning, putting a merciful end to the Mets' pitiful 2025 campaign.

"And the Mets agonizing, three-and-a-half-month, slow-motion collapse, is complete." Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez react as the Mets are eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Marlins on the final game of the season. pic.twitter.com/oYvnqhvCJp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2025

This Mets squad spent so much this past offseason that anything short of a playoff berth would have been a major disaster. And now, thanks to their 28-37 record since the All-Star break, members of the Mets franchise are about to spend their October from the confines of their homes instead of fighting for a World Series title in front of their home fans in Citi Field.

Lindor did not exactly cover himself in much glory throughout the night. He struck out to begin the game, setting the tone for the Mets' poor offensive night, and he ended it with a weak ground ball to second base — completing a major collapse that has social media clowning the entire organization.

Mets become the butt of many jokes on social media

This Mets team has been on a free-fall for a while now, although some string of wins here and there have managed to delude some fans that maybe they could put a stop to their hemorrhaging. But now, they have cemented themselves as the stuff of clowning on social media.

“I know it won’t happen but I’d be perfectly happy getting rid of every player & coach from the 2025 Mets. Spineless choke-artist trash, the lot of them. Good riddance to bad garbage,” X user @TomHoefWrites wrote.

“i hope u guys watched the reds celebrate making the playoffs on a loss is a joke but just listen 2 what there guys said they stuck together as team they played like a team something the Mets didn’t do for 162 games ur locker room is full of selfish players zero,” @AnthonyTavares added.

“Hey, Mets …if you.cant best a team that quit on the season two months ago ONE TIME go get into the postseason, just ask mlb to contract the franchise…” @eddiesofficials furthered.

“With this result, The Mets confirmed that The Yankees always run NY!!” @jypmnga expressed.

“The Funny thing is Since Friday the 13th the Mets have won one more game than the Chicago White Sox in that same span,” @BnsfRails1 pointed out.