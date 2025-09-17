The New York Mets earned a pivotal win Tuesday night over the San Diego Padres, but all eyes were on catcher Francisco Alvarez after he took a 100 mph fastball off his elbow in the eighth inning. Despite the scare, Alvarez emerged in the postgame handshake line with a large wrap on his arm—and a smile on his face.

The hit-by-pitch adds to an already tough season for the 23-year-old, who’s been playing through a torn UCL and a fractured pinkie. Still, the injury didn’t keep Alvarez from celebrating with teammates as the Mets fight to stay alive in the NL Wild Card playoff push.

Mets podcast Shea Station posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the moment Alvarez rejoined the team for the postgame celebration in good spirits despite his injury.

“Francisco Alvarez took 100 MPH off the elbow in the eighth inning, but he was all smiles with a huge wrap around his arm in the postgame handshake line”

Francisco Alvarez took 100 MPH off the elbow in the eighth inning, but he was all smiles with a huge wrap around his arm in the postgame handshake line

The Mets win improved the team to 78-73 on the season, keeping them in control of the third and final wild card spot. They remain just ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and Cincinnati Reds with 11 games remaining on their schedule.

If Alvarez misses any time, Mets catcher depth becomes a concern. Hayden Senger, who replaced him on Tuesday, is hitting just .181 this season. Luis Torrens, who previously filled in, remains on the injured list with a forearm contusion. Neither offers the offensive firepower or game-calling presence that the Venezuelan catcher provides.

The catcher's role is critical as the Mets continue their playoff push with a young rotation featuring Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and David Peterson.

Alvarez is batting .255 with 8 home runs, 25 RBIs, and 26 runs scored across 67 games this season. His grit behind the dish, paired with timely production, has defined much of the club’s resilience in 2025.

Whether he’s behind the plate or leading in spirit, Alvarez remains a key figure as the Mets chase October glory.n