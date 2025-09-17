The New York Mets picked up a crucial win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, but it came with a potentially major cost. Catcher Francisco Alvarez left the game in visible pain after taking a 99.8 mph fastball off his left arm in the eighth inning.

Alvarez has already been battling through multiple injuries, and Tuesday’s hit-by-pitch only added to the concern. MLB’s Anthony DiComo took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), posting the moment the Mets catcher immediately grabbed his left arm in discomfort before leaving the field.

“News: Francisco Alvarez just got hit by another pitch, this time on his left arm. He was in significant pain and left the game. Alvarez cannot catch a break.”

News: Francisco Alvarez just got hit by another pitch, this time on his left arm. He was in significant pain and left the game. Alvarez cannot catch a break. pic.twitter.com/HzTyxKoFsQ — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alvarez's injury overshadowed a strong performance for the Mets, who improved to 78-73 with an 8-3 win over the Padres. Despite lingering pain from a torn UCL and a fractured pinkie, the 23-year-old had been contributing at the plate and managing a young pitching staff during a tense Mets playoff push.

The incident carries serious implications for Mets catcher depth heading into the final stretch. Hayden Senger, who replaced Alvarez after the injury, had been optioned to Triple-A earlier this month. Luis Torrens, who previously filled in, remains on the injured list with a forearm contusion. With neither available, the Mets are left without a clear replacement for Alvarez’s offensive impact or game-calling presence—especially with a rotation full of rookies and September call-ups.

If Alvarez is forced to miss time, New York's postseason hopes could depend on how well the team compensates for the loss of one of its most critical pieces on both sides of the ball.