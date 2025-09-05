The New York Mets are making a critical move ahead of a pivotal weekend. As part of their ongoing playoff push, the club is set to activate catcher Francisco Alvarez from the injured list on Friday, just in time for a crucial series against the Cincinnati Reds with Wild Card implications.

The Venezuelan catcher has been sidelined since August 18 with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. The injury arrived at a tough time, as the 23-year-old was one of the Mets' hottest hitters before landing on the IL. Now, after a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Syracuse, he’s set to return to the Mets lineup for the opener in Cincinnati at Great American Ballpark.

The NY Post’s Mike Puma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, reporting that the 23-year-old catcher had completed his assignment and would be activated for the series.

“Francisco Alvarez will be activated from the IL tomorrow, according to a source. Returning from Syracuse.”

Before the injury, Alvarez was surging at the plate, hitting .326 with 3 home runs and 11 RBI in his last 15 games. His power presence has been sorely missed in a Mets lineup that has struggled since mid-August. Without him, the team has batted just .245 and averaged 4.3 runs per game — a stat that could shift quickly with his return.

The impact of this move stretches beyond the batting order. Alvarez’s return allows manager Carlos Mendoza to reset his catching rotation and strengthens the team defensively. The likely roster move will see backup Hayden Senger optioned back to Syracuse after going just 4-for-23 during the backstop's absence.

For a Mets team currently holding the final Wild Card spot, this series against the Reds — who sit just five games behind — is one of the biggest of the season. Whether Alvarez picks up where he left off or needs time to ramp back up, his presence adds much-needed stability, leadership, and star power to a lineup that has lacked consistency. With the playoff race tightening, his return could be the spark that defines the stretch run and keeps October baseball alive in Queens.