New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is hoping to rejoin the team in time for a playoff push. Alvarez has only appeared in 56 games for New York this season as he’s dealt with multiple injuries and on-field struggles. The fourth-year pro was just assigned to Triple-A as he recovers from a sprained thumb when he sustained a new hand injury in his first rehab game.

Alvarez was hit by a pitch, fracturing his left pinky and adding to his growing list of hand injuries. The Mets remained hopeful that the new ailment would only delay the backstop’s rehab assignment by 2-3 days.

That timeline proved prophetic as Alvarez returned to the lineup for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse on Saturday, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. He’s back on the field just three days after his finger was fractured.

Francisco Alvarez back at work in Mets rehab after latest hand injury

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) singles during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
Alvarez continues to persevere despite numerous setbacks this season. He began the year on the IL with a fractured left hamate bone sustained during batting practice in March. While he made his 2025 debut on April 25, the Mets demoted Alvarez to the minors in June. The 23-year-old catcher struggled early in the season, batting .236 with a .652 OPS over his first 35 games.

A strong performance in the minors led the Mets to recall Alvarez at the end of July. And he kept up his hot hitting after returning to the majors until spraining his right thumb on August 17. The catcher was injured on a headfirst slide into second base against the Seattle Mariners.

Alvarez put off surgery, choosing instead to play through the ailment in hopes of contributing to a postseason run in New York. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment for the thumb injury but suffered his latest setback in his very first game.

Alvarez, now recovering from a sprained right thumb and a broken left pinky, will resume his rehab in Triple-A Saturday. Getting his bat back in the lineup for a playoff push would be a major boon for the team.

However, New York’s offense looked just fine on Friday. The Mets made franchise history in a 19-9 demolition of the Miami Marlins. Rookie Jonah Tong got the win in his major league debut as New York provided plenty of run support. The Mets scored a home-game team-record 19 runs after losing the series opener to Miami on Thursday.

